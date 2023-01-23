The ULE informs physicians of the steps to take in order to become a Professor of Medicine

The University of Lyon continues to work and is taking steps towards obtaining and preparing to teach a medical degree. The rector stressed again this week that it will be next month when he sends his justified report to the junta of Castilla y León where he will formally request the degree taught on the Vijazana campus, an old Leonese aspiration said by the rector, Juan Francisco Garcia Marín, He recovered at the opening of the school year in front of the Minister of Education, Rocío Lucas. Now, at the same time that the chaplain’s team is working on the document that will also show that the University of Lyon is qualified and has done the work, in addition to the demand for students, they have also contacted doctors from the Hospital de Lyon so that they know what steps they need to take to become certified teachers, that is, to be They have the necessary requirements to be able to teach.

The lack of nationally accredited teachers “is a problem,” notes Marin, which is why the university has already begun efforts along these lines. The Rector of the University of Lyon is also waiting for the new accreditation process prepared by the Ministry of Universities and the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation for physicians who wish to teach in medical schools, which can also be relaxed taking into account the experience and not only the research like so far.

MIR exams were held this weekend in all autonomous communities simultaneously, and this year there were 11,171 places for specialized health training, of which 8,550 places were for medicine, and within them 2,455 places for family doctors. Hospital de Leon is one of the centers that these residents can choose to finish their training by obtaining an undergraduate title. This year, as a new method, according to the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzon, a “second call”: “that is, if there are vacancies, a second call will be held so that applicants who for whatever reason did not choose a place in the first round have a choice.” One of the concerns expressed by Calzone was that there were fewer graduates in medicine than places available; In the case of the MIR, specify, the figure is ‘approximately one applicant per position’ if the non-EU national quota is taken into account. Unions were also concerned by data that determined that out of 28,000 applicants, 12,668 were doctors who had chosen 8,550 MIR positions.

A position that highlights and supports the University of León’s application for this title, a two-decade-old aspiration, which would also alleviate the shortage of health professionals and follow the path of other autonomous communities, such as Andalusia, already teaching medicine in seven of its eight provinces, to the detriment of Huelva who got it after announcing he was going to make the move.