March 24, 2024

They publish a book on medical training in the country

Zera Pearson March 24, 2024 1 min read

the Dr. Luisa Lopez Offered for trading »Medical training in the Dominican Republic“.

The launch event was attended by many speakers who helped highlight the importance of this book and their own experiences in medical training.

The committee members were Doctors Clemente Terrero, Rodolfo Cisneros and Máximo Martinez Who was also represented by Dominican Medical College President Dr. Ariel Suero.

Various figures from the medical field also attended, such as Professor Jorge Azjana and other members of the CMD National Council, including doctors Luis Pena NunezSecretary General, Anna Rita Fabian, Jose Crocetaamong other characters.

Dr. Lopez thanked all attendees for publishing her work.

“I want to take this moment to express my profound gratitude to all those who made the distribution of the book “Internal Medical School in the Dominican Republic” possible. Yesterday was a special day in which different personalities and eminent figures in medicine were present to support this very important project.

