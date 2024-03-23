The Principia Center in Malaga will not be called the Andalusian Institute for the Publishing of Educational Sciences due to pressures

he Principles Centerfinally, It will not have as a last name the Andalusian Institute for Educational Publishing of Sciences. This name, which seemed to protect the future of the center, which has faltered at times recently, raised tensions in Granada, where the Science Complex suspected that it might end up being similar in functions, putting pressure on Malaga's orbit.

The Friends of the Science Park made a series of claims to try to stop the establishment of the Andalusian Institute for the Educational Publishing of Sciences (Principia) in Malaga by considering that the Council was designing "Inappropriate version" of Science Park From Granada.









The president of the association, Elvira Martín, signs off on the allegations that were formally presented before the council, which planned the center and is based in Malaga and with Matching goals Along with those in the park, it is the most visited science museum in the country.

This was the discussion Echo in the plenary session of the Granada City CouncilThe official spokesman for the Popular Party, Jorge Saavedra, said: He announced that Principia Park, he will eventually remain with that name, and be credited with it. PSOE spokesman Paco Cuenca said that the last-minute change was not the result of the action or pressure of the People's Party of Granada as Saavedra asserted, but of pressure from the Defense Movement in the Science Park and all the experts and part of civil society that criticized the creation of this institute in Malaga.

Saavedra said that this center already It has been in Malaga for 30 years He is now recovering and pointed out that there is another house of learning in Seville and the matter has not become a problem.

Cuenca requested that this Malaga Institute not be established, and seeing that they “corrected” and changed its name on the same day, the proposal was modified and only one point remained, namely the defense in the plenary session and the recognition of The Science Park as a coordinating place for scientific publishing in Andalusia.