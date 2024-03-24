March 24, 2024

The House of Science hosts the interactive exhibition “In the Spring of Mathematics,” which targets all segments of society

Zera Pearson March 24, 2024 1 min read

Logroño, March 24 (European Press) –

City Upgrading Councilor Miguel Saenz this week inaugurated the exhibition “In Spring, Mathematics,” which is hosted by the House of Sciences until April 10.

The exhibition, which can be enjoyed in Room 2, consists of a selection of around fifty mathematical games and puzzles, for different ages, from young to old, and with different levels of complexity.

The exhibition aimed at children, youth and adults, which can be enjoyed in Room 2 of the House of Science, includes a selection of about fifty sports games and challenges of varying complexity that aim to spend a fun time stimulating the mind.

It will offer dozens of fun and addictive puzzles and problems to play alone, in pairs or in groups to practice dexterity, strategy, spatial vision, numerical skills, deductive reasoning and spatial vision.

In addition to the most popular games, games from around the world, ancestral games with sports content from around the world, and more unknown games will also be featured.

Among others, Surakarta (Indonesia), Ju (China), or Rimau-Rimau (very popular in India, Burma, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia). A fun way to learn about other cultures and the way to understand them is fun.

In the same room, illustrative exhibitions of “Matemagia” will also be held, every afternoon, between March 23 and April 6, at 6 p.m.

