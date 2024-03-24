The Ministry of Science's Astronomy Festival attracts 7,000 enthusiasts in its first edition – Publimetro Chile

An exciting event occurred yesterday in garden Interactive Knowledge Center (MIM) With the celebration of the “Horizon Station” astronomical festival organized by it The Ministry of Science celebrates the 10th anniversary of Astronomy Day in Chile. This first edition brought together nearly 7,000 people, who enjoyed more than 20 activities designed to explore the secrets of the universe.

Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Aysen EcheverriHe expressed his happiness with the large attendance, noting the enthusiastic participation of young men and women in every event. Echeverry highlighted the importance of citizens Access to such events, which foster interest in science and technology, and inspire future generations to explore careers related to astronomy and engineering.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Carolina Ginza emphasized that astronomy has transcended the boundaries of the scientific community and has become an activity that reaches the hearts of citizens. He pointed out that celebrating such occasions enhances the identity of the regions and encourages the interest of young men and women in astronomy.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of various parties, including the Minister of State Women and Gender Equality, Antonia Orellana, Minister of National Origins, Marcela Sandoval, Director of the Tempos Nuevos Foundation, María Paz Eppelmann, Ambassador of Japan, Ito Takako, and Chair of the Advisory Council for Girls, Boys and Adolescents. From MinCiencia, Maria Emilia Cañas.

Reopen MIM

reopening Interactive Museum of Astronomy (MIA) was one of the most prominent events. After a renovation that expanded its surface to 1,000 square metres, the museum now includes more than 40 interactive modules that explore everything from the origin of the Big Bang to the formation of planets and… Black Holes offers educational and entertaining experiences for all ages.

Other popular activities included talks and plays Theater, storytelling, an audio-visual space with augmented reality, and an inflatable planetarium for the little ones. The event culminated in a wonderful audio-visual concert entitled “Adoradores del Sol”, Followed by an exciting drone show called “Umile, Drone Light Show”.

The Astronomy Festival achieved a resounding success, attracting thousands of people who enjoyed a unique and rich experience while exploring the secrets of the universe under the starry Chilean sky.

