Participants in the Science Journalism Diploma learned about IVIC centers and laboratories

Students of the Science Journalism Diploma visited the centers and laboratories of the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), as part of the training these professionals receive to disseminate science.

On this occasion, they toured the Environmental Sciences Building, where the Centers for Oceanography, Antarctic Studies, Atmospheric Sciences, Biochemistry and the Global Environmental Crisis are located, spaces in which they learned about the lines of research and projects promoted by researchers.

Likewise, they enjoyed the “Dr. Humberto Fernández Morán” Center, housed in the Marcel Roche Library, where they had an approach to the letters, tributes, texts, music collections, photographs and documents of this distinguished scholar who left a legacy to the science of Venezuela and the world.

During the tour of the Regenerative Medicine Center, the process of regenerating organs using stem cells was explained. While at the pajama factory, they learned about gamma sterilization procedures.

Oswaldo Gonzalez, from the Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology (MINCIT), noted that the visit to IVIC was enriching because it allowed him to learn from researchers about the work they are developing.

“What caught my attention most is the work being done at the Center for Regenerative Medicine using stem cells, this work should be disseminated not only in our country, but beyond our borders and through the diploma course they are giving us tools to spread the good things that are being done through science and technology.”

For her part, Nangelis Soniaga, a worker at Telesur, confirmed that the experience was very good and what caught her attention most was the Physics Center and the library, where she was able to learn a little about the life of Dr. Humberto Fernandez-Moran.

“His contributions to science are more important than ever, and we will work on this activity and I would like to develop it from the creator of IVIC,” Sunyaga added.

The Diploma in Science Journalism is part of the Bolivarian Government's commitment to continue training the country's professionals to disseminate and communicate scientific and technological activities.

With IVIC press information.