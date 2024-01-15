January 15, 2024

New member of the Cuban Academy of Sciences from Camagüey (+photos)

January 15, 2024

By Enrique Atenzar Rivero/Contributor

The news of his approval for full membership in the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) surprised the Doctor of Technical Sciences from Camagüey, Alfonso Chang Rodriguez, in Angola, where he arrived three weeks ago to implement a cooperation program with that country.

The development of information technology has made it possible to quickly establish contact with this 54-year-old academic, a geologist by profession and one of the six professors and researchers from the University of Camagüey selected by the ACC.

He declared that, taking into account his social origin of worker and peasant, the level he had reached in the scientific field “cannot be achieved in a context other than our society, of justice.”

In the past five years, Chang Rodriguez has received the ACC National Award (2019), the Carlos J. Finley (2020), National Technological Innovation Award (2021) and Excellence in Cuban Education (2022).

In a WhatsApp chat, the professor said that apart from the space allocated for teaching, he currently has several investigations underway, the main investigation relating to the San Felipe Nickel Depot, located 27 kilometers northwest of Camagüey.

“This new recognition, instead of making me proud, invites me to continue the investigation, like the humble man of science that Fidel dreamed of,” the professional said.

At the Polytechnic Institute of Luanda Sul, affiliated with the Luigi Akonde University, in Luanda Norte/Luanda Sul, this man from Camagüey remains committed to the Martí principle that knowledge not only has practical and epistemological benefit, but is also repulsive in the face of the world. The crisis of values ​​and human improvement. (Photos: Leandro Perez and courtesy of the guest)

