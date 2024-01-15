The Medical Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy will be presented in Dr

Santo Domingo. – The Dictionary of Medical Terms from the Royal Spanish Academy will be put into circulation in the country, which was jointly prepared by Dominican physician and researcher Herbert Stern.

The Spanish Dictionary of Medical Terms will be presented to the medical community within the framework of a scientific conference that will be held in the country on February 9 and 10, in the Restoration Room of the Ministry of Defence.

This work is an initiative of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Spain, in collaboration with the Associations of Medical Academies from Latin America, Spain and Portugal, including the Dominican Academy of Medicine.

It is a consensus text to facilitate communication between the population and medical professionals in Spain and America.

It contains more than 70 thousand terms with their English equivalents. www.dptm.es is an updated, free-access digital dictionary that brings together the richness of the Spanish-speaking biomedical lexicon, providing specific variants and usages.

Preparing for its launch is the 4th Spanish Dominican Congress on Ophthalmology, which will focus on neuro-ophthalmological analysis and strabismus issues.

The opening of the activity will be on February 9 at 6:00 pm.

Dr. Herbert Stern, Director of the Santo Domingo Ophthalmology Clinic, the organizer, reported that at the opening there will be a dedication of the course to the late Dr. Jose Cellier and Nelly Diaz.

As well as a conference by Dr. Enrique Santos, professor of Spanish, who will speak about “Science and Art.”

The president of the Dominican Academy of Medicine said that national and international specialists will speak at the event.

They include neurologist Ventura Anciones and neuro-ophthalmologist Enrique Santos, MD, both Spanish.

The scientific agenda includes 14 conferences.

The course to be developed is endorsed by the Dominican Academy of Medicine, the Dominican Society of Ophthalmology and the National University of Pedro Henriquez Urena.