UNIR recognizes the work of six experts in the field of mental health and emotional well-being

Isabel Alvarez Castro

Specialists in psychology, psychiatry, education, nutrition and volunteer work agreed that “prevention and adequate attention to emotional well-being and mental health in different areas can avoid associated diseases.”

Family photo at the Emotional Wellbeing Excellence Awards 2024.

“Understanding our emotions can bring out the best version of ourselves,” said the well-known psychiatrist and science communicator. Marian Rojas Estape In the “Emotional Wellbeing Excellence Awards 2024”, An event you organized International University of La Rioja (UNIR)where Six other professionals were also honored for their professional contribution to the field of emotional well-being and mental health.

We live in an overstimulated society that cannot sit down to think and react to what is happening to us. Marian Rojas Estape.

Marian Rojas during her speech at the UNIR Awards Ceremony.

Marian Rojas Estape, highlighted it in her speech The importance of prevention and the benefit of research To move them into clinical and informatics practice. Moreover, think about The irritability and low tolerance for frustration we have today. “We are in an overstimulated society that cannot sit down to think and respond to what is happening to us, to heal and bring out the best in ourselves.”

The six UNIR winners come from different fields, such as psychology, psychiatry, education, nutrition and volunteer work, where “Prevention and adequate attention to emotional well-being and mental health in various areas can avoid associated diseases.”

he Report on the mental health approach in SpainHe stresses the necessity of treating mental health based on the latest data he provides, and reveals that 70% of psychological disorders in general begin in childhood and adolescence.

For this part, Tyler Vander WeeleMr Harvard And project manager Human Flourishing ProgrammeHe was honored for his work in researching and promoting emotional well-being and for integrating knowledge from the quantitative social sciences with the humanities on fundamental topics such as happiness, personal fulfillment, physical and mental health, purpose, character, virtue, and ethics. Social relations.

The distinguished Harvard University professor stated, “It is wonderful to see the interest of multiple fields, such as education, the university, the study of philosophy, and various fields, in achieving public policies for the benefit of the nation.” Human flourishing“.

Professor Tyler VanderWael is the promoter of the Harvard Prosperity Program.

Emotional well-being is a challenge facing today's society

The dissemination and research of emotional well-being simultaneously leads to necessary and urgent measures to meet the needs of the population. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that depression and anxiety are major causes of illness and disability in adolescents.

In this sense, the Dean and President of the Official College of Psychology in Madrid said, Jose Antonio LuengoDuring the ceremony, she reflected the importance of improving and serving families, students, and teachers who face problems in the school environment, such as… bullying, Cyberbullying And other conditions that affect the mental health of youth and adolescents.

José Antonio Luengo, head dean of the Official College of Psychology in Madrid, was one of the winners.

And in this same line it was expressed Giuseppe RossolelloPresident of the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, specifically pointing to the psychology of eating and the prevention of eating disorders as a factor of emotional well-being among children and adolescents, proposes an emotional education that helps people accept, love and take care of yourself without being influenced by the beauty standards imposed by society.

If we all understood that we eat thoughts, not food, we could prevent many problems. Giuseppe Rossolello.

“A poor relationship with food is multifactorial; It has to do with sleep, rest, and the emotional relationship we have with it. If we all understood that we eat thoughts, not food, we would be able to prevent many problems and maintain our gourmet identity. “Nutritionists can integrate food into emotional health, teaching them from an early age how, what and when to eat, and without establishing unhealthy relationships with food,” Rossolillo added.

Giuseppe Rossolello talked about the emotional connection with food.

Maria Matos Gonzalez de CarejaDuring the award presentation, the President and Co-Founder of Horizontes Abiertos contributed to the NGO's mission of welcoming and accompanying the most vulnerable groups – such as prisoners without resources, people without families, addicts or people suffering from addiction. Sick – to provide tools and support in Redirect your life project.

Host of the event and Dean of UNIR Faculty of Health Sciences, A Dr. Octavio Corral Bazos de ProvenceHe pointed out that “emotional happiness is directly related to the degree of psychological satisfaction in facing these challenges and the way a person is able to confront and solve them,” he said. Octavio Corral He encouraged attendees to enhance the study and training of health professionals to respond to these needs.

Maria Matos received the award from the Horizontes Abiertos Foundation, which serves people living in extremely vulnerable situations.

Director of Psychology Degree at UNIR, Rocio Gomez JuncalShe has received recognition for being the most valuable teacher among her students and colleagues, and is an example of continuing to promote health professions among youth.

In total, the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) wanted to award six recognition awards to professionals specializing in emotional well-being from different fields such as psychiatry, psychology, research, education, nutrition and the field of volunteerism.

Director of the Department of Psychology at UNIR, Rocio Gomez, received the award after being honored by her students and teachers.

he Dr. Victor Vidal He was responsible for presenting the ceremony that was held at the Westin Palace in Madrid in the presence of various authorities, such as the Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Laura GutierrezIn addition to many professionals in the academic and health fields.

In the words of Vidal, an occupational medicine specialist, educator and health advisor at UNIR, “Depression and stress are a serious public health problem in our society and, according to the World Health Organization, will be the number one cause of disability in the world.” In 2024. Preventing mental health problems at school, work, and in life itself is a clear example of progress and health promotion.“.