How difficult is it to get into studying medicine at UNAM?

Studying medicine at UNAM is one of the goals of many students (UNAM National Autonomous University of Mexico)

The study in university It is an increasingly necessary requirement for opening doors in the complex world of work. Although having a degree does not guarantee that you will get a job, it gives you a better chance of achieving it. Fortunately, studying in Mexico does not have to be as expensive as in other countries.

We have here more than one public and free educational institution, which, moreover, is very prestigious; For example, the National Polytechnic Institute (IBN), Metropolitan Independent University (UAM(and of course the National Autonomous University of Mexico)UNAM).

Each of these important schools has diverse career options covering many professional fields. Undoubtedly, one of the consistent bachelor's degrees among applicants' choices is that of Medicine.

Medicine is one of the best paid professions in Mexico (illustration)

Which is that the doctorsIn our country, they are professionals Best pays, in addition to the fact that there are many job opportunities for university graduates, unlike other professions that find it difficult to find work and build assets.

If you are interested in studying medicine and your goal is to enroll in classes UNAMHere we tell you everything about the profession Surgeon provided by the institution.

It is worth noting that one of the ways to obtain UNAM degrees is to belong to the Maximum House of Studies from the moment you enter high school. The institution has several On p (National Preparatory School) and CCH (Faculty of Sciences and Humanities).

This is considered one of the most beautiful cafeterias in the entire Central Campus according to some comments from the student community, and it is located in the Faculty of Medicine (UNAM, UNAM Foundation)

Once you become part of one of these top secondary schools, you will have to maintain a good average and not fail subjects, so that upon completion of studies you will have access to popular courses. Organized passWhich allows you to choose the profession you want. Of course, the better you do in high school or CCH, the more likely you are to get the degree you require.

Now, the other way to enter is through Acceptance test. To study a career as a medical surgeon, you have three options: in Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ciudad, of the FES Zaragoza, and of the FES Iztacala. Here we tell you what the minimum grades are for students who were able to enter these professions during the period of 2023:

Surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine: 111 injuries

Surgeon at FES Zaragoza: 109 visits.

Surgeon at FES Iztacala: 108 visits.

Now that you know how complicated it is, we advise you to study a lot and prepare yourself, because it is actually very difficult to get into.

Statistics show that studying at UNAM is an achievement not only because of the academic requirements but also because of the high standard in the selection process (Faculty of Engineering – UNAM)

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is one of the most important and recognized institutions of higher education in Latin America. Founded in September 22, 1910is located in Mexico City and has several facilities in different states of the country, as well as representation in other countries.

UNAM is known for Broad academic offer, including bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in various fields of knowledge such as exact, biological and social sciences, humanities, arts and technology. Its interdisciplinary approach encourages collaboration between different disciplines to address contemporary challenges from comprehensive and innovative perspectives.

The university is also known for its commitment to spreading culture and art, running museums, galleries, theaters and a range of cultural and sporting activities open to the community. University City, the main campus of UNAM, is recognized by UNESCO As a World Heritage Site, it is distinguished by its architecture and murals by distinguished artists.