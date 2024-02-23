Interested in studying? The American Embassy offers 150 scholarships to women in the field of science Scholarships | Scholarships in America | Uses | Women in STEM | stem | | Sciences

A total of 150 slim They will be able to access a scholarship that will be awarded through the “Future STEM Leaders” program, which aims to train students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

Funded by the Alumni Engagement and Innovation Fund (AEIF) of the US Department of State, this program is supported by the UDEP Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at Piura University, as well as with support from the Itaca Educación and Technological Center. Peruvian Association.

“Future STEM Leaders” targets female and male STEM students throughout the Piura area, especially for those with a business idea. Applications will be open until March 20 and can be submitted through the form available at the following link connection.

The 150 selected scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to participate in the programme, which will be held in person from April 1 to June 28, 2024. This will provide an enabling environment for the comprehensive development of knowledge, skills and communications in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). . Activities will include seminars, practical workshops and networking events.

