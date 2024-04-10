They advocate for personalized and genomic medicine for diabetes care

Granada, April 10 (EFE).- Diabetes experts have chosen personalized and precision medicine, combined with genomics, to care for people with diabetes, recommending the implementation of more individualized approaches that combine nutritional advice, physical activity and medication.

This came within the framework of the training course that preceded the 35th National Congress of the Spanish Diabetes Association (Sed), which brings together more than 1,200 specialists starting Wednesday in Granada and whose champion will be personalized medicine.

“Diabetes care is moving from a diagnostic model that has changed little in recent decades towards a precision medicine approach, where genomics is key,” said SED Genetics Working Group Coordinator Jesus White.

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) has become a disease with a huge impact on the health system whose approach has focused on reducing weight or adipose tissue despite the imposition of more and more individual approaches that combine advice. Pharmacokinetics.

Regarding knowledge about the genetic aspects of diabetes, the HNF1A gene has emerged as a promising therapeutic target, because it indicates a clinical overlap between the different forms of diabetes that would allow us to overcome the classification of diabetes into closed diagnostic boxes.

Given this situation, diabetes experts recognize the growing need for training in these areas, as it has been proven that precision nutrition can help treat type 2 diabetes.

“Patients are the first to benefit from the contributions of more personalized medicine, with more precise diagnoses and treatments that suit each patient better, are more effective and reduce side effects,” said the co-director and secretary of the course. Genetics Group, Sara Garcia Serrano.

Another session focused on the role of primary care as the main and central focus of care for patients with type 2 diabetes, from prevention to correct diagnosis.

The conference, which will be held until next Friday in Granada, is multidisciplinary and has become a reference meeting in which scientific progress and new developments in the management and control of type 2 diabetes are presented, without forgetting the emotional aspects of people suffering from diabetes. Diabetes

Speakers include Professor Colin Dayan, from Cardiff University, who will detail the risks and benefits of treating type 1 diabetes with immunotherapy rather than insulin, and Dr JM Mercader, from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, who will review advances in medicine. Flour. Evie

1011241

mro/fs/lml