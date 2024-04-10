Pablo Roman was elected as the new Dean of the College of Health Sciences

The acting dean has so far received overwhelming support in the elections held on Wednesday. He was appointed for a term of six years.

Five months after assuming the position of Acting Dean following the appointment of his predecessor, Gabriel Aguilera, as Vice Chancellor for Sustainability, Health and Sport, Pablo Roman Lopez was today elected as the new Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences with an overwhelming 50 votes. Votes in favour, with only two votes against and four blank votes. He was the only candidate who participated in the electoral process that took place on Wednesday.

A registered nurse and professor of nursing research methodology at UAL, Roman Lopez has been leading the Dean's Office for six years, with the primary goal of “creating a state-of-the-art college in its rightful place.” In the national and international panorama, which is a reference for the quality of teaching and its facilities. To achieve this, the new dean explained that “the most important thing is that we all feel involved and proud of our college, which is why dialogue and rapprochement must be core values ​​of governance.” In this sense, he is clear that “the key to these six years must be in the people who make the College of Health Sciences possible: students, faculty, PTGAS and the community.”

For Roman, one of the keys to the success of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Almería is “interdisciplinarity and interdisciplinarity.” “It is important that the health sciences disciplines at our university – nursing, physiotherapy and medicine – are taught in one faculty, which will be the professional reality that our students will encounter later, which is teamwork. In Almería there is no school or college for nursing, physiotherapy or medicine, there is a college Health sciences and this is the badge of our identity. He stressed: “We are one of the colleges with the longest history in our governorate and we have proven our success with little, thanks to the people, and we will continue to do so.”

Despite his young age, the new dean has an extensive academic career. He started as an assistant professor at the Jaume I University (Castillón de la Plana) and as a predoctoral fellow at the University of Almería. In 2017 he defended his doctoral thesis on “The effect of probiotics in fibromyalgia” with international acclaim and distinction. Since 2018, he has been a tenured member of the Faculty of Health Sciences and combines his teaching work with that of Vice Dean of Nursing until December 2023, when he will assume the responsibility of Acting Dean. He has more than 1000 teaching hours, and more than 60 research articles indexed Journal citation reportHe is a principal investigator and collaborating researcher on numerous local, regional, and national research projects, and has won numerous innovation awards in research and teaching. Today, he has become one of the youngest deans.