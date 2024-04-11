April 11, 2024

Lilia Cedillo inaugurates CICA's activities on the occasion of its 50th anniversary

Zera Pearson April 11, 2024 1 min read

With 50 years of scientific work, social connections and human resources training, the Agricultural Sciences Research Center CICA inaugurated commemorative activities for this anniversary, as well as for the 45th anniversary of the Jorge A. Vivo Map Library of the Institute of Sciences (ICUAP); The work was led by Rector Lilia Cedillo.

It was held in the lecture hall of the Carolino Building, Cedillo Ramirez He emphasized that members of CICA, ICUAP and other institutes are united by bonds that go beyond academic work, with experiences and experiences, over 50 years of shared stories and achievements.

And remember that doctor Sergio Flores He was one of the first to lay the foundations for what is known today as ICUAP, the cradle of research at the university, which unites all the institutes that make up BUAP and which have left their mark on their students.

The university president also unveiled two memorial plaques, the first in to get to know To the Agricultural Sciences Research Center “Quím. Sérgio Flores Suárez”, for 50 years of scientific and technical contributions to state and national agriculture; The second, by the Jorge A. Vivo Escoto Map Library, in recognition of its 45-year-long efforts in protecting, preserving and disseminating the cartographic heritage at the state and regional levels.

