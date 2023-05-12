Nearly 700 Ilunion workers are improving their health and well-being thanks to the company’s program

On the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, various activities have been implemented for 15 days to improve the physical and emotional well-being of workers.

About 700 workers from Ilonians They have improved their health and well-being thanks to the third edition of the Health Week held in Torre ILUNION, the company’s headquarters in Madrid.

On the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, from the personnel area of ​​the company, and within the framework of the Healthy Living Project, various activities were organized for 15 days to promote physical and emotional health-being. from Staff.

ILUNION’s goal is to promote healthy lifestyle habits, following its commitment as a health organization, a seal recently awarded by AENOR.

To this end, it has carried out various activities to improve the health of its employees and make them aware of adopting healthy habits:

Learn how to meditate: Through mindfulness, mini-meditation and yoga sessions organized in collaboration with ILUNION Fisioterapia and Salud y Saludando, in which nearly 200 people participated.

Nearly 120 people learned how to shop and choose healthily at the supermarket from Futurlife21, who gave advice on how to choose healthy foods and products.

More than 350 employees participated in personal training sessions, women's self-defense, bike mixers, and mega active breaks with healthy breakfasts, led by Saludando and 23TopTraining, as a way to enhance physical exercise.

With this annual celebration, ILUNION wishes to continue promoting its Vida Saludable project, providing health resources and organizing ongoing activities and initiatives that seek to bring about lifestyle changes, promoting good habits that care about the physical and emotional health of all employees and your families.

In the words of Ricardo González, Head of Safety, Health and Wellbeing “With this type of activity, ILUNION remains committed to improving the health and well-being of our professionals, their families and society in general, affecting their personal and family lifestyle. We are convinced that progress in our well-being strategy will help us achieve our goal of In building a better world with everyone.”

