These are the five attitudes shared by the people who smile the most

Throughout history, the search for emotional happiness has been the desire that has motivated the actions of all people. Without knowing how to define happiness in words, everyone needs to feel good, which is what those who are lucky seem to have the most luck with. 5 distinctive features That determines people are satisfied with their lives.

he Happiness file It was actually developed in 2017 by A investigation – to whose proposal other work on the “science of happiness” has been added in recent years – led by researchers from University College London.

The study was published in the specialized journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesnoticed A group of 8,119 men and women With an average age of 66 years and 8 months The youngest was 52 years old and produced the most revealing results.

Study keys

Specifically, the research revealed that participants who were characterized by the presence of… 5 social skills Specific subjects showed higher levels of happiness. It has been observed that these subjects also have a feeling Satisfaction with life, Strong communications With its environment and Situation economic prosperous.

investigation which In addition to age and gender, purchasing power was also taken into account. of participants, highlights that “the proportion of participants in the highest wealth quintile was positively associated with the number of life skills.”

Meanwhile, those who do appear to lack the competencies highlighted by the study – Increased risk of depression and social isolation problems.

Researchers describe these traits as “non-cognitive,” because they are not directly related to intellectual ability. instead of, These are flexible skills that must be developed on a daily basis.Although there are external or genetic factors that may hinder the search for emotional satisfaction.

“These skills are crucial in the early years of life, but our findings suggest that they remain relevant in the early years of life Older ages“, they conclude in this regard. That is, if the formula for happiness really exists, it can enhance individuals of any generation following adjectives In search of greater luxury.

1. Find stability

Stable individuals are less likely to be swept away by emotional fluctuations and are able to face life’s challenges with greater flexibility. This stability, which should also occur as much as possible in the professional field and in everyday life, allows one to adapt to unexpected situations with a positive attitude.

2. Insistence on achieving goals

This is it A pillar of happiness that allows you to set goals and work towards them. Determined people know how to overcome obstacles and stay focused on their goals, which (when done in moderation) leads to greater personal satisfaction in the long run.

3. Control emotions

Those who can manage their emotions in a healthy way tend to experience fewer interpersonal conflicts and maintain more satisfying relationships. Self-control also involves communicating assertively, setting boundaries and knowing how to express emotional needs without holding them back, as these pile up at the expense of emotional health.

4. Optimism in the face of adversity

Optimistic people tend to see the positive side of situations, focusing on solutions rather than closing down when a problem occurs. This approach not only allows them to deal with stress more effectively, but also improves their emotional health and the well-being of those around them.

5. Conscious attitude to life

A mindful or careful attitude involves paying full attention to life and daily experiences. Those who adopt this attitude appreciate and appreciate every moment. That is, they practice gratitude, which, according to the study, can also contribute to greater life satisfaction.