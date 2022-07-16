These are the 5 photos of Belinda on Instagram that are taking over social media

Belinda She explained that she has already recovered from her breakup with ex-boyfriend Christian Nodal, and recently, the translator of “Luz singravida” shared a series of Pictures From which Instagram In which you look very attractive, highlighting their amazing shape and unique beauty that characterizes them so much.

with these PicturesAnd the turns Belinda All social networksWell, she can be seen showing off a set of black underwear that I accompany with a bunny mask. By uploading images to a file InstagramAll her followers have not ceased to be tempted by her beauty. Well, currently there are more than 386K likes on her latest post.

newly Belinda was more active in Instagram download kit Pictures Where you can see him very happy and enjoying his celibacy, explaining that at the moment the singer is forbidden to love. In these photos, her fans filled her with many positive comments, calling her “perfect”, “goddess”, “princess” and “unbeatable”.

After his presentation at the Machaca Festival and back to Mexico, Belinda He surprised all his fans with the premiere of a new song called “Si tú me llamas”, a song created for the Tadeo Jones 3 animated movie, which will hit theaters in Spain on August 23.

for this song Belinda I decided to accompany Omar Montes, is a Hispanic singer who, together with the singer, has created a piece of music that has various overtones of musical genres, including reggaeton, pop and electronics. This is one of the projects Belinda has worked on after she went to live in Spain for a while.