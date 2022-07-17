July 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ala is showing off her skills and criticism is pouring out on Adamari Lopez

Ala is showing off her skills and criticism is pouring out on Adamari Lopez

Lane Skeldon July 17, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in Famous People The

Adamari Lopez With his best travel buddy, his daughter Alaa CostaAnd the They are enjoying their summer vacations in Europe to the fullest and as always they keep all their fans updated on their journey through their social networks.

On this occasion, the charismatic “Hoy Día” presenter showed the first video of Alaa She registered herself for her Instagram account. The little seven-year-old caught the attention of all her followers as she showed how skilled and strong she is.

“Learning to Record My Adventures”Alongside a video clip in which she is seen climbing a wall with the famous song from the movie “Mission Impossible” in which she shows that she has great strength in her arms and legs.

Although the clip sparked many positive comments due to the tenderness with which the young girl showed her skills, her famous mother was also criticized for Alaa recorded the video and climbed the wall in a dress.

At the beginning of the clip, she was a daughter Tony Costa He squats to start recording and when he gets up and turns to go to the wall, his underwear shows.

Netizens blame it Adamari Lopez For this neglect they considered the dress to be a somewhat inappropriate outfit for their video recording.

“aDamari wears the pants on the girl under the dressshows underwear and there are many people with bad intentions on the networks”, and “The next video that the mother wears shorts so you are more comfortable, my love”, were some of the comments I left on the “Blog”.

See also  Miss Universe 2021 is gaining weight and the organization says: "Stop the bullying"

These days, Puerto Ricans are in Rome, Italy, with members of her family, friends, and colleagues from gallery business such as Carla Monrogue and Johnny Lozada.

Watch here the video of Adamari Lopez’s daughter Ala:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Meet Monserrat, the only niece of singer Lucero who is making waves on the network for her massive resemblance

July 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

This is a wonderful set of Thalia dolls

July 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the Last Seat – “The Sleepers”, Robert De Niro and Father Rogelio Cruz

July 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Vatican response to James Webb telescope images

July 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Law of Second Chance, a medicine to get out of insolvency

July 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Scoring solution? The killer striker that Chivas will be close to adding to his ranks, not Ormenio

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia destroys Harpoon missile depot ceded to Ukraine | News

July 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward