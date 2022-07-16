July 18, 2022

Julio Iglesias' son reveals the true state of his father's health

July 16, 2022

It’s not news that Julio Iglesias He is one of the most important artists GlobalismHe also keeps his private life as confidential as possible. That is why, in recent days, rumors have surfaced about some Problems It will hit him health. On this subject, your son Julius Joseph Iglesiasrecently at his cousin’s wedding, where he was contacted with questions about his father’s health. “My dad is great” The singer’s son responded.

Julio Iglesias Jr: “My dad is great”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Julio Iglesias has used his home in the Bahamas to stay safe and spend the days of strict quarantine experienced by the entire planet. The fact is that since then, very little is known about the life of the interpreter, which gave rise to a series of rumors regarding his health. Even Argentine journalist Jorge Real confirmed that “El Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguez told him that Julio was in a low mood and that he was using a wheelchair because he had problems with movement and memory. The thing that the “Puma” later denied.

