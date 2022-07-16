Julio Iglesias’ son reveals the true state of his father’s health

It’s not news that Julio Iglesias He is one of the most important artists GlobalismHe also keeps his private life as confidential as possible. That is why, in recent days, rumors have surfaced about some Problems It will hit him health. On this subject, your son Julius Joseph Iglesiasrecently at his cousin’s wedding, where he was contacted with questions about his father’s health. “My dad is great” The singer’s son responded.

Julio Iglesias Jr: “My dad is great”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Julio Iglesias has used his home in the Bahamas to stay safe and spend the days of strict quarantine experienced by the entire planet. The fact is that since then, very little is known about the life of the interpreter, which gave rise to a series of rumors regarding his health. Even Argentine journalist Jorge Real confirmed that “El Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguez told him that Julio was in a low mood and that he was using a wheelchair because he had problems with movement and memory. The thing that the “Puma” later denied.

That is why the singer decided to tell his followers about his true condition and what his health is at the moment. It should be remembered that Julio Iglesias will turn 79 next September. The singer lives on his image and musical talent, which is why he did not want to leave more time to come out and clarify all the information that has been published in recent days, information that was confirmed by his son Julio Jose Iglesias. “I will never speak ill of Julio, and I will never speak ill of his private life. I love him, respect him and appreciate him very much, both musically and personally. She is the greatest to have ever come out of Spain and who has conquered the world. Above all, I wish my friend a lot of health and energy so that he continues to accompany us,” said the Venezuelan singer .

Julio’s spokesperson told the media that he does not use a wheelchair.

For its part, sources close to Julio Iglesias contacted the media to clarify on behalf of the Spanish artist that everything that is said and deals with Julio’s health condition is wrong, because the translator does not have mobility problems and is not used. Wheel chair.