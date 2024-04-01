There's $975 million at stake in the Powerball drawing on Monday, April 1

(CNN) — Since no one won Saturday's Powerball jackpot, the jackpot in Monday's drawing approached the $1 billion mark, according to the lottery.

The numbers that came up on Saturday were 33, 13, 50, 12, 52 and 23 from the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot rose from $935 million to $975 million on Saturday for the next drawing, which will be held Monday, after no ticket matched all six numbers.

Monday's jackpot winner, if there is one, can choose between receiving the money in annual payments or taking a lump sum of $471.7 million.

Although no one won the jackpot in the latest drawing, three tickets won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers. These tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, According to the Powerball website.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in January, when a Michigan ticket won the $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the Powerball website.

The largest Powerball jackpot — and the largest U.S. lottery prize — ever was $2.04 billion for a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

Saturday's $935 million jackpot will rank fifth on the all-time Powerball jackpot list. from second to fourth place, US$1,765 million (one ticket in California; 2023); US$1,586 million (Three Tickets, 2016); and $1,080 million (one ticket in California in 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means the ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in the Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per game and are sold in 45 states, plus Washington, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawing takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 PM Miami time in Tallahassee, Florida.