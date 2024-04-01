Lottery in the United States: The worst states for playing Powerball or Mega Millions this year 2024, according to a study | RPPUSA

According to a study he conducted Motley FoolThese are the worst states to play the lottery, whether it's Powerball or Mega Millions.
Powerball And Huge millions They are the main lottery United State. The total prize pool in both draws is approximately US$2 billion combined. As of today, the Powerball jackpot is located at 865 million US dollars While the Mega Millions jackpot is in play 1.13 trillion US dollars.
Although the odds of winning the jackpot are there 1 in 292,201,338.00 for Powerballand based on 1 in 302,575,350 for Mega MillionsThe place where you play also has an important role. According to a study conducted by a private financial consulting company Motley Fool, There are states in the United States where playing the lottery is worse Compared to others.
Worst states to play Powerball or Mega Millions in the USA
According to the study, Powerball also Huge millions You pay an average of $0.67 for every dollar spent nationwide. but, There are cases where the average drops significantly. The ten countries with the lowest payment are the following:
- South Dakota: $0.21 for every $1 earned
- WV: US$0.23 for every dollar earned
- Oregon: $0.26 for every $1 earned
- rhode island: $0.40 for every $1 earned
- New Mexico: 0.55 US dollars for every dollar earned
- North Dakota: $0.56 for every $1 earned
- New York: $0.57 for every $1 earned
- Wyoming: US$0.59 for every dollar earned
- Louisiana: $0.60 for every $1 earned
- Delaware: US$0.61 for every dollar earned
