Mega Millions: Why a $1.13 Billion Winner Has to Wait 30 Years if He Wants the Full Prize | mix up

Mega Millions Jackpot Grown for 15 weeks until arrival 1.13 billion US dollars, which was won by a very lucky player from New Jersey in the draw that took place on Tuesday, March 26 in the United States. However, the new millionaire, who has achieved the dream sought by regular lottery buyers, will have to wait up to 30 years to collect the last dollar of the exorbitant sum. because? Here I will tell you why I have to wait up to three decades to claim all the money. Also, if you have other options. Well, once the initial euphoria is over, you should think with a calm head.

It has become a $1.13 billion jackpot The fifth highest prize in the history of this lottery On the territory of North America. It represented a new milestone in this game of chance.

“This is the largest jackpot ever won in New Jersey and the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #781, 2200 Route 66, Neptune Township in Monmouth County.Mega Millions reported on web page.

Furthermore it, New Jersey Lottery CEO James Careymade some recommendations for the grand prize winner, whose identity remains unknown. “Congratulations to the winner of this life-changing grand prize! We encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and keep it in a safe place.Curry said.

Why does a MEGA Millions winner have to wait 30 years to collect $1,130 million?

The Mega Millions winner must wait 30 years if he wants to collect $1,130 million Which he won in the draw that was held on Tuesday, March 26, according to the rules of the American lottery.

A player from New Jersey, who has won the jackpot for 15 weeks, has the option of taking the full money, but in… Annual payments over the next three decadesdue to Mega Millions tax policy.

Moreover, in this option, you will have to pay 24% federal tax During the three contracts, during which she will receive an amount of $1.130 million.

The jackpot for both Powerball and Mega Millions could exceed $1 billion (Image: Pexels)

Do you have another option to combine?

Yes, a new Mega Millions millionaire can also get cash instantly, $537.5 million, Half the grand prize amountwith taxes already paid to the US authorities.

What are the winning numbers for $1,130 million?

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on March 26 are: 7 – Eleven – 22 – 29 – 38. The huge golden ball: 4. This is what the New Jersey player got in balls. While the multiplier was 2.

“There were also 190,508 New Jersey players who took home an estimated $806,876 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. New Jersey is no stranger to big jackpots. He [anterior] The Mega Millions jackpot won in New Jersey is as of March 2018 with an annual value of $533 million.US Lottery reported.

How is the Mega Millions Lottery played?

In huge millions, You can choose six numbers from two different groups, five between 1 and 70 And the number from 1 to 25, which bears the name of the huge golden ball.

For the jackpot, you must match the six numbers drawn. There are nine prize scales, ranging from $2 to the grand prize.

What happens if the Mega Millions jackpot goes unclaimed?

The lottery states on its page that if the jackpot is not claimed within the time limit set by the jurisdiction in which the ticket was purchased, each state participating in the Mega Millions game will refund all funds that contributed to the unclaimed jackpot.

It is important to note that each state uses unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes. For example, in Florida, state law mandates that 80% of an unclaimed award go to the Education Improvement Trust Fund. The rest is allocated to a prize fund for future drawings and promotions.

How long does it take to claim the Mega Millions prize?

According to the lottery's website, prize claim periods vary from 90 days to one year from the date of the drawing, depending on the rules and regulations of each jurisdiction. In Florida, for example, prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, or the ticket will expire.

List of top 10 lottery jackpots in the United States

Get a list of historic Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, the top lotteries in the United States.

2,040 million US dollars : November 8, 2022. Winner from California (Powerball).

: November 8, 2022. Winner from California (Powerball). 1,586 million US dollars :January 13, 2016. There were three winners, one each in California, Florida and Tennessee (Powerball).

:January 13, 2016. There were three winners, one each in California, Florida and Tennessee (Powerball). 1,537 million US dollars : October 23, 2018, in South Carolina (Mega Millions).

: October 23, 2018, in South Carolina (Mega Millions). 1,350 million US dollars : January 13, 2023, in Maine (Mega Millions).

: January 13, 2023, in Maine (Mega Millions). 1,337 million US dollars : July 29, 2022, in Illinois (Mega Millions).

: July 29, 2022, in Illinois (Mega Millions). 1.08 billion US dollars : July 19, 2023, in California (Powerball).

: July 19, 2023, in California (Powerball). 1.05 billion US dollars : January 22, 2021, in Michigan (Mega Millions).

: January 22, 2021, in Michigan (Mega Millions). 768.4 million US dollars : March 27, 2019, in Wisconsin (Powerball).

: March 27, 2019, in Wisconsin (Powerball). 758.7 million US dollars : August 23, 2017, in Massachusetts (Powerball).

: August 23, 2017, in Massachusetts (Powerball). 754.6 million US dollars: February 6, 2023, in Washington (Powerball).

A buyer picks the numbers on Mega Millions lottery tickets in Los Angeles, California, on August 4, 2023 (Photo: AFP)

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2, although you have the Megaplier option used in most states. It consists of players being able to increase non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times.

“In one of the participating countries, you can play Megaplier for an additional $1. Any non-jackpot prize in a Mega Millions game will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn if you purchased the Megaplier featurer”, is explained on their website.