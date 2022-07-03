Take advantage of the good weather and do these maintenance services for your car

In early spring, before summer, It’s the perfect time for car carebecause the pleasant climate allows you to work more comfortably.

This is the time to undo your winter clothes and prepare for the extreme heat conditions ahead.

For this, Here we leave a list of maintenance services that you can do for your car with the benefit of the good weather.

1.- Follow the recommended maintenance schedule in your vehicle owner’s manual.

2. – Have the engine drivability problems (hard starting, rough idling, stalling, power drop) been corrected at a reputable repair shop. Hot weather will make existing problems worse.

3.- Replace all soiled filters. You’ll also see better gas miles.

4.- Change the oil as specified in the manual.

5. – Flush the cooling system and refill it as recommended. The level, condition and concentration of the coolant should be checked periodically. (Do not remove the radiator cap before the engine has cooled down.) An authorized automotive technician should also check the fit and condition of drive belts, clips, and hoses.

6.- Have a professional check the condition of the battery. The only accurate way to detect a weak battery is with professional equipment. But hobbyists can remove wear from posts and wire connections, clean all surfaces, and reattach all connections.

7.- Inspect tires for remaining tread life, uneven wear and cupping, and check sidewalls for any cuts. Remember to check the tire pressure once a month. Let the tires “cool” before checking the pressure.

8.- Let professionals take care of complex tasks. Look for stores with modern equipment, clean environment, courteous staff, and certified technicians.

