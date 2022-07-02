How to clean the MAF sensor in a car

air flow sensor (MAF) helps maintain the correct air-fuel mixture, which is essential for the engine to function properly.

What is the function of the MAF sensor?

A MAF is a sensor used to identify The flow rate of the mass of air entering a fuel-injected internal combustion engine. Air mass information is necessary for the engine control unit (ECU) to balance and deliver the correct fuel mass to the engine.

There is no doubt that its function is very important in the car and that is why we must always keep the sensor clean.

What if the MAF sensor gets dirty?

yes The MAF sensor inside gets dirty and starts to failYou will notice problems such as increased cranking time when starting the engine, hesitation or vibration when accelerating, idle or stalling, and sometimes black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe.

You may also notice a decrease in your vehicle’s fuel efficiency.

Cleaning the MAF sensor should be part of regular routine maintenance.It can help you reduce or prevent problems. If the sensor is at fault, cleaning it can help solve the problem many times over.

How should the MAF sensor be cleaned?

1.- Disconnect the MAF sensor

Turn off the engine, remove the keys from the ignition, and let the engine cool off. Locate the mass air flow sensor by referring to the owner’s manual and disconnect the part from the vehicle’s electrical system.

2.- Remove the sensor

With the sensor disconnected from the power source, loosen the clamps and brackets holding it in place. Slide the sensor assembly away from the tube and carefully remove it from the air intake boot.

3.- Sensor cleaning

Place the sensor on a towel to clean it. Apply the cleaner: 10 to 15 strokes around the inside of the sensor will do. Also clean the sides, housing, connectors, and terminals of the part.

4.- Plug the sensor back in

Leave the sensor to dry. Once the part is ready you can put it back in place, re-attach and tighten the clamps/brackets. Once the sensor is reinstalled, wait a few minutes before starting the vehicle to make sure the cleaning chemicals have evaporated.

***

It may interest you:

Why does the brake light on the dashboard stay on?

What are the four types of car batteries and how do they differ