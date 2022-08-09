August 9, 2022

The Yankees tried to trade with Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson

Cassandra Curtis August 9, 2022 2 min read

New York Yankees He is going through a completely turbulent period of his season as they have just been swept away by St. Louis Cardinals And they have a streak of losses that has left them behind and Giving away the best record in all of MLB to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this year. This hole is undoubtedly the cause of playing loss for some of its players, with the Yankees themselves searching unsuccessfully for a way out for many of them.

According to information from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advanced Media, as Joey Gallo, the Yankees were looking to release veterans Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks on their final trading date. However, they were unable to gain traction with anyone willing to accept a deal for any of these players.

Essentially, it was the high salary of both players that made it impossible for anyone to “chive” to agree to the change, with Donaldson having an extra year on his contract earning $50 million between 2022 and 2023, while Hicks has three more years on his contract. . His own contract plus $40 million to pay.

While both players are great defenders who have improved one of the team’s weaknesses in this regard, their offenses left much to be desired, with Hicks scoring .226/.347/.319 and 94 OPS+, while Donaldson cut .222/ .304/.383 with 96 OPS+, both below the average MLB hitter.

