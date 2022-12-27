Summary of the match Toluca vs Necaxa (1-0); Saucedo’s goal in the Copa Sky half time

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 26.12.2022 21:31:23

Toluca It ended with the prosperity of his participation in Mexico Cup With a 1-0 victory Necaxa Rayos was left at the bottom of Group A. Sebastian Saucedothe previous to cougarswas responsible for scoring the only goal in a very close match.

After a first half in which both strategists left no space to create danger and the defenses were very attentive, the emotion of the game carried over to the end of the match.

It was the 58th minute when Saucedo made it 1-0. A great left footed goal was impossible Hugo Gonzalez.

with a view in favor of scarlet, Andres Lillini Send his team to attack to reach the score. They had a few chances. Emilio Orancia rescued demons on the finish line by deflecting the shot from Milton Jimenez.

Batista I got a second chance however Thiago Volpe Spoil the attempt by keeping the ball. Without further ado, the game ends with Toluca winning, who add 5 points to finish 3rd, but it depends on what they do tomorrow. America in his game with blue cross To see where she ends up in this tournament that didn’t have good references, she only won one game out of four played.

For their part, the hydrocálidos had good fairways, but not enough to win, and therefore they were in last place in the sector.

The Diablos, Rayos and Pumas are eliminated in the tournament, and

Chivas awaits his opponent in the final, which will take place this Tuesday between Cruz Azul and Águilas.