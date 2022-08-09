Chicharito can’t take it anymore and reveals why Martino doesn’t want him in the triathlon

Chicharito gives details of why he was banned from joining Tri

August 08, 2022 10:03 PM

Having speculated that between Javier Hernandez And many players mexican national team There will be flaws Chicharito He denied all this after meeting several of them in exhibition matches between MLS and Liga MX.

Chicharito Hernandezwith a big hug to Guillermo Ochoa and Hector Herrera, He made it clear that he had no conflict with the Mexican national team supervisors and that the veto would come directly from Gerardo Martino s Louis Young.

More news from the Mexican national team:

* Neither America nor Chivas, the Acevedo Club that will go after Qatar, according to Martinoli

* Man.United will put Cristiano as a bargaining chip to sign a Mexican

Chicharito He stressed that, for his part, he did not resign from the Mexican national team and that all responsibility for his return rests with him Gerardo Martino. Hernandez explained that being at El Tri has nothing to do with sports, it has to do with something personal.

Is Chicharito retire from the national team?

“I am always open, I have tried my best to continue to give the best to my team and if calls come in, which corresponds to the coach, I’m still open to the possibility, if not, You have already withdrawn from the national teamI will continue to do my best in this area, in my opinion as well and we will see in the future,” Chicharito commented to ESPN.