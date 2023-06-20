The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: Peruvian Restaurants Are Safe to List | Center | maid | Mayta | gastronomy | Spain | | Lights

Gastronomic Peru is approaching an important moment. This year was the peruvian presence in The world’s 50 best restaurants Established: Central, Maido and Mayta restaurants are safe on the menu, and Kjolle, by chef Pía León, is expected to be announced as the new entry (having been present at No. 68 in 2022). A large Peruvian delegation arrives in Spain, to be present at a party on Tuesday 20 in the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, where we will discover the positions occupied by these Peruvian restaurants in the 2023 world ranking.

The anticipation is great. Last year, Central came second, followed by two Spaniards: Catalan Disfrotar (a restaurant run by Oriol Castro, Eduard Zatroch, Mateo Casanas, and three former chefs from El Bulli) and Madrid-based DiverXO, run by Dabiz Muñoz. Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, along with Mater Iniciativa director Malena Martínez, the trinity that represents the gastronomic R&D path for Central and its culinary satellites, head to Spain for the grand prizes. How do you anticipate this moment? “Excited and nervous, obviously. We’ve got a big team of passionate boys here. Whatever the outcome, we’re very clear about it: We know we’re doing real, honest work, with a lot of heart and family, and we’ll be happy and proud. The course we’ve set out won’t change because we have fun and we love.” Exactly what we dosays Chef Pia Lyon.

Virgilio Martínez and Pia Leon celebrate with Central’s second-place ad (Photo: Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants)

Established in 2008, Central has been in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants since 2013. This will be the 10th time the chef celebrates the recognition resulting from the vote of 1,080 gastronomic experts in 27 regions around the world. “We’ve had seven years in the top 10, and we know that feeling nervous is normal. The best result can make this a great platform for the restaurant, Peru and all of Latin America to expand. Last year’s second place finish has made a huge impact, from the reserves that went up to the producers in Cusco, and to the Peruvian brand. As Pia said, we have a path already set, and what will come will not change our essencesays Virgilio Martinez.

The ceremony in London awarded the influential list of “50 Best Restaurants in the World” second place to the Peru Center, located in Lima. (Photo: CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP)

Peruvians are on the list

Misha Tsumura arrived in Spain on Thursday. After spending a few days in Madrid, the chef is traveling to Valencia today, where he will be part of the activities ahead of 50 Best’s big night. This is the seventh time that Maidoo’s chef has attended this event, and he is responsible for those feelings and expectations that his team conveys to him. “And also feelings of gratitude to all the people who support us, follow us, love us and who have loved what we do over the years. Feeling that love is the most beautiful thing in the world“, Micah admits. In the midst of this festive atmosphere of the gastronomic and hospitality world, Peruvian chefs have one thing very clear: this is important for Peru.

“I think it will be a beautiful year for Peru and tourism. Apart from the pride in Peruvian cuisine, it is economically important not only for the restaurants that are [en la lista] But for the country and Latin America. This generates energization across the board, something we desperately needsays the chef at Maido.

Maido’s restaurant, Micha Tsumura’s, has been recognized as one of the world’s 50 best restaurants, ranking 11th in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking. In addition, it was recently positioned as the third best restaurant in Latin America.

And tomorrow Sunday, Jaime Bissaki will also arrive in Valencia to join the activities that begin with a welcome dinner for the chefs. This is the second time the owner of Mayta has attended this global event, which he arrives grateful and proud to represent Peru. “It feels so nice to contribute a little bit to furthering culture through cooking. And seeing the country at the top, in these all-important guides, is motivation for me and the team to keep moving forward and making home.”He indicates that he is committed to efforts to push the boundaries of creativity to ensure that Peru and Lima remain one of the gastronomic capitals of the world.

And the possibility of being number one in the world [este año] To be Peruvian, Latin American… that would be extraordinary! Peru, as the world leader, will generate a great gastronomic movement towards Lima and all of Latin America,” he highlights.

Left to right: Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon center, Jaime Besaki of Maita and Mitsuharu Tsumura of Maidou in the 2022 World Championships Top 50.

when?

The world’s 50 best restaurants will announce their 2023 rankings on Tuesday, June 20, starting at 1:40pm Lima time (8:40pm in Spain). The party will take place at the City of Arts and Sciences complex in Valencia and will be broadcast live on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants channel on YouTube and on Facebook.