The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: Peruvian Restaurants Are Safe to List | Center | maid | Mayta | gastronomy | Spain | | Lights

Gastronomic Peru is approaching an important moment. This year was the peruvian presence in The world’s 50 best restaurants Established: Central, Maido and Mayta restaurants are safe on the menu, and Kjolle, by chef Pía León, is expected to be announced as the new entry (having been present at No. 68 in 2022). A large Peruvian delegation arrives in Spain, to be present at a party on Tuesday 20 in the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, where we will discover the positions occupied by these Peruvian restaurants in the 2023 world ranking.
The anticipation is great. Last year, Central came second, followed by two Spaniards: Catalan Disfrotar (a restaurant run by Oriol Castro, Eduard Zatroch, Mateo Casanas, and three former chefs from El Bulli) and Madrid-based DiverXO, run by Dabiz Muñoz. Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, along with Mater Iniciativa director Malena Martínez, the trinity that represents the gastronomic R&D path for Central and its culinary satellites, head to Spain for the grand prizes. How do you anticipate this moment? “Excited and nervous, obviously. We’ve got a big team of passionate boys here. Whatever the outcome, we’re very clear about it: We know we’re doing real, honest work, with a lot of heart and family, and we’ll be happy and proud. The course we’ve set out won’t change because we have fun and we love.” Exactly what we dosays Chef Pia Lyon.
Established in 2008, Central has been in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants since 2013. This will be the 10th time the chef celebrates the recognition resulting from the vote of 1,080 gastronomic experts in 27 regions around the world. “We’ve had seven years in the top 10, and we know that feeling nervous is normal. The best result can make this a great platform for the restaurant, Peru and all of Latin America to expand. Last year’s second place finish has made a huge impact, from the reserves that went up to the producers in Cusco, and to the Peruvian brand. As Pia said, we have a path already set, and what will come will not change our essencesays Virgilio Martinez.
Peruvians are on the list
Misha Tsumura arrived in Spain on Thursday. After spending a few days in Madrid, the chef is traveling to Valencia today, where he will be part of the activities ahead of 50 Best’s big night. This is the seventh time that Maidoo’s chef has attended this event, and he is responsible for those feelings and expectations that his team conveys to him. “And also feelings of gratitude to all the people who support us, follow us, love us and who have loved what we do over the years. Feeling that love is the most beautiful thing in the world“, Micah admits. In the midst of this festive atmosphere of the gastronomic and hospitality world, Peruvian chefs have one thing very clear: this is important for Peru.
“I think it will be a beautiful year for Peru and tourism. Apart from the pride in Peruvian cuisine, it is economically important not only for the restaurants that are [en la lista] But for the country and Latin America. This generates energization across the board, something we desperately needsays the chef at Maido.
And tomorrow Sunday, Jaime Bissaki will also arrive in Valencia to join the activities that begin with a welcome dinner for the chefs. This is the second time the owner of Mayta has attended this global event, which he arrives grateful and proud to represent Peru. “It feels so nice to contribute a little bit to furthering culture through cooking. And seeing the country at the top, in these all-important guides, is motivation for me and the team to keep moving forward and making home.”He indicates that he is committed to efforts to push the boundaries of creativity to ensure that Peru and Lima remain one of the gastronomic capitals of the world.
And the possibility of being number one in the world [este año] To be Peruvian, Latin American… that would be extraordinary! Peru, as the world leader, will generate a great gastronomic movement towards Lima and all of Latin America,” he highlights.
when?
The world’s 50 best restaurants will announce their 2023 rankings on Tuesday, June 20, starting at 1:40pm Lima time (8:40pm in Spain). The party will take place at the City of Arts and Sciences complex in Valencia and will be broadcast live on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants channel on YouTube and on Facebook.
know more
about the event
– Since its inception in 2002, the ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world has focused more on European and American gastronomy.
– The first Latin American country to enter the list was Brazil with DOM, by Chef Alex Atala. His 2006 income was ranked 50th; For years it was the only restaurant in the area to be in this ranking.
Peru appeared on the menu for the first time in 2011, with Astrid y Gastón, by Chef Gastón Acurio. He entered at No. 42.
– Central, by Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leone, debuted in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants at number 50 in 2013; The following year it rose to 15th place, and in 2015 it was in fourth place, which it repeated in 2016. In 2017, the position dropped to fifth place and in the following two years it occupied sixth place. In 2021, it reached number 4 and in 2022 it was crowned number 2 in the world.
– In 2015, Maido, by Mitsuharu Tsumura, entered the world list at number 44. The following year it jumped to number 13; In 2017 it rose to 8 and 7 a year later. In 2019 it ranked tenth, in 2021 it ranked seventh, and last year it ranked eleventh.
Last year, Chef Jaime Bissaki’s Mayta appeared at number 32 on the global list.
– It is also important to highlight that this Mérito restaurant of the year 2023, owned by Venezuelan chef Juan Luis Martinez in Barranco, joins this Peruvian representation: at 59th place, this new entry to the expanded menu (from 51st to 100th) is celebrated after its presence in the Latin American ranking, where it topped the top ten last year.
