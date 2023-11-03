Tekashi 6ix9ine calls the broadcaster a liar and denies Yaelin’s pregnancy

Tekashi 6ix9ine was there Aloofuki Radio Program With Santiago Matias and Ali David W Vitaly SanchezAmong many broadcasters and media personalities in the Dominican Republic. there, The rapper and Yailin’s most viral partner confronted them and called the host a liar. It’s all respect and a front.

exponent Hip Hop He says the announcer confirms the love they have for him in the Dominican Republic after he started His relationship with Yailin is the most publicized. What Tekashi asserted is an absolute lie.

“When I did Wapae with Angel Dior And this, and the street was full… Now, what are you going to say about that?”, the musician said to him. To which Vitaly asks him about the exact lie he accuses him of.

“No, but don’t ask me a question. “If I ask you, you can’t answer me that.”Tekashi said at Alovuki midway through the show.

The Dominican broadcaster asks for clarification from Tekashi 6ix9ine

But the presenter defended herself against this argument: “If you tell me that I said something, and it’s a lie, you should tell me, “What did you say?”she insisted.

“The lie I stopped you from was that people liked me because of Yaelin. They liked me beforeWhat is the rapper’s real name, Daniel Hernandez said.

Yailin La Más Viral when she was still a partner at Anuel AA. Tekashi 6ix9ine at an event in Milan 2017. Credit: Grosby Collection. | AFP/Getty Images

But the Dominican broadcaster and host told him that this is neither a bad nor a good thing, but a fact. The “Dueño” singer responded: “It’s not bad at all, but you’re tarnishing my reputation as an artist…Yailin and Tekashi are two different entities“.

She closed the idea by saying:What I said is true and you cannot deny it and I will tell you why. There are many Dominicans who loved you long before Yaelyn, but there are many Dominicans who love you because of Yaelyn. Yailin fans love you for Yailin.

Tekashi 6ix9ine denies Yailin’s most viral pregnancy

“I said that the most popular Yaelyn was pregnant. This is a lie”, Tekashi points out the Alofoke Radio Show and Los Reyes del Circo host, Ali Daoud.

A few days ago, we reviewed the information he provided Jordi Martin, correspondent for the Univision show “El Gordo y La Flaca” about La Chivirika’s pregnancy.

Martin confirmed that the same person who confirmed that Yaelin and Tekashi were a couple was the same person who told him so. But now it is The singer himself denied this information.

For this reason, he doubted the information they provided in “Los Reyes del Circo”. but Ali Daoud He also explained his version behind this.

“The pregnancy rumor came to me straight from Miami. Someone has been at this for many years and has connections too. On Telemundo, on Univision, on Suelta I don’t know what and on Gordo I don’t know what… Suddenly they sent a huge blow. In fact, when a photographer starts a rumor it’s because he’s been creating it for a long time.

“You’re very different, but your show is really very entertaining. I don’t take that from you. LThe things are that you are talking there and you are in another world. No more inventing things… There are things that talk about me, but in reality they are not…“, hill Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Additionally, Tekashi also spoke about his thoughts on his stay in prison. What he learned, what he did, and many other details, in an interview that lasted approximately an hour and a half.

