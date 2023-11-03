November 5, 2023

Solida Fandinho wore a small turquoise bikini, a color that will be a trend in the summer of 2024.

The small bikini chosen by the actress was distinguished by its contemporary design. for him Chose bodice for cutting bit Triple For the lower part A Trousers without tailBoth are a vibrant turquoise colour.

This choice reflected not only the great taste of current trends in swimwear, but also a preference for bright, summery colours, ideal for standing out in any relaxing environment such as a sauna.

His followers interacted with the video by leaving “likes” and comments for them They praised her appearance And your relaxing moment. Once again the actress was present on the networks showing her ability to set trends with her look and create interaction with her fans.

Ivana Nadal’s purple bikini with which she anticipates summer 2024

Ivana Nadal posted a photo on her Instagram account wearing a tiny purple bikini Which will set the trend for next season. The influencer known for her bold and unique style stunned More than 2 million followers With a recent post detailing her latest swimsuit.

She appeared in the photo enjoying a sunny day in the pool. She chose to wear a tiny bikini with a bold animal print in purple hues.

The design chosen by the model consists of small Strapless bra, secured with thin straps At the neckline, and Trousers without tail With extra deep cut and adjustable side straps. She completed her summer look with some eye-catching things Sunglasses With light pink frames, and a casual hairstyle with her hair up, allowing some loose strands to fall.

“You didn’t make it to the pile at the end.” He wrote in the text of the post, adding a touch of mystery and playing with his followers. this Constant interaction with his fans cementing her as one of the most influential personalities on social media today.

