October 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Once años después, Daniel Sarcos regresa a Venezuela entre cantos y lágrimas

Eleven years later, Daniel Sarcos returns to Venezuela between songs and tears

Lane Skeldon October 25, 2022 2 min read

Venezuelan artist Daniel Sarcos landed yesterday at La Chineta International Airport in Venezuela, After 11 years without going to Caracas and six years without visiting his hometown, Maracaibo.

The information was learned through a video posted on social networks, in which you can see how exciting the reception of the 55-year-old presenter was.

Their compatriots waited for them at the exit of the air station, and applause was heard for several seconds, which made the announcer weep.

With the same joy, the attendees and host of “Aquí se Habla Español” sang in one voice the lyrics of “Aquel Zuliano” by Venezuelan artist Ricardo Cepeda.

Sarkos’ arrival was no surprise, as a result Three days ago, he revealed that he was returning to his home country.

After 11 years without going to Caracas and 6 years without embracing my Maracaibo I can announce to you with great affection that I will step into your streets again and meet again with love,” said the caller, emphasizing that “we all have a right to go back to where we were happy and that is exactly what I do.”

This post, which he posted on his official Instagram account, records about three thousand comments expressing how moving Sarkos’ reunion is with his land.

“Daniel Sarcos” is a trend because in Venezuela, after 10 years outside the country pic.twitter.com/eHiL8RQ6R6

– Why is it a trend? (@estendenciavzl) October 25 2022


See also  The former Miss Universe caused controversy with her anti-gay comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Christian Nodal calls Katsu “Chief, Chief, Queen” and she responds with a loving message

October 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The daughter and granddaughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez captivated everyone with her swimsuit

October 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Pique worried about Clara Shea Marti after Shakira’s release – International Soccer – Sports

October 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Eleven years later, Daniel Sarcos returns to Venezuela between songs and tears

October 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The course Conversations Communicates Science from UNCuyo – Municipality of Malargwe takes place in Malargui

October 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cuban star Ciro Silvino Licea has finally been released in the United States – SwingComplete

October 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

5 Curiosities of Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

October 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward