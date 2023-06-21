When is secret invasion mexico released: opening hours

“Secret Invasion” is the next series DrAnd Disney Plus And the first Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which will include movies like “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The first season of this action-adventure novel, which he created Kyle Bradstreet, has an addressE Thomas Pezucha and Ali Selim. Through six episodes, we follow the story of Nick Fury and his allies, Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and Scroll Taloswhile trying to thwart the invasion Skrull on Earth.

What’s your deal?

Samuel Jackson Leading the cast “Secret Invasion” Such talents Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlene Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adeunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Fineran, Emilia Clark, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

When and where you can watch new Marvel series

Series starring Samuel Jackson will be available from Wednesday, June 21, 2023 on Disney Plus, The broadcast platform that hosts all of the products marvel.

Secret Invasion: Airtimes by country

Next, we show you the “Secret Invasion” working hours according to each country:

mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala: 01:00 am

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 2:00 a.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Chile, and Puerto Rico: 03:00 a.m.

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 8:00 am

List of “Secret Invasion” episodes

Here are the episodes “Secret Invasion” And release dates:

Term 1: June 21, 2023

Term 2: June 28, 2023

Term 3: July 5, 2023

Chapter 4: July 12, 2023

Chapter 5: July 19, 2023

Chapter 6: July 26, 2023

Dive into the new trailer

If you want to get a preview of what awaits you in it “Secret Invasion” Don’t miss the exciting trailer that will leave you craving for more.

According to the official synopsis, in this new series of Marvel Studioswhich is in the stream MCU, Nick Fury He discovers a secret invasion of Earth by a faction shapeshifting skrulls Fury joins his allies, incl Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and Scroll Taloswho built life on earth. Together, they must race against time to stop the impending invasion of thes skrulls and save humanity. Get ready for an adventure full of excitement, action and surprises in “Secret Invasion”.

