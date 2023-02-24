February 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Vilcek Foundation awards an award in biomedical sciences to Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado

Zera Pearson February 24, 2023 3 min read

“Because every language is an interpretation of the universe, the more interpretations an individual has access to, the richer our understanding of the world becomes.” Sanchez Alvarado highlights Speaking of his work…

Vilcec Foundationwhich since 2000 has awarded more than $7 million in awards to foreign-born individuals and supported organizations with more than $6 million in grants, presented the award to an eminent molecular and developmental biologist.

Jan VilcekPresident and CEO of the Foundation, highlighted:

Through a combination of rigorous research and new tools and technologies, Alejandro Sanchez Alvarado has worked to highlight the important roles that epigenetics and signaling play in the regeneration process.

Awarded annually since 2006, the Vilcek Foundation Awards recognize and celebrate immigrants’ contributions to scientific research and discovery, as well as artistic and cultural advancement in the United States.

The Awards provide direct support to immigrant scholars and artists and help create greater public awareness of the value of immigration to a strong society.

In 2023, the Vilcek Foundation is awarding four prizes in the biomedical sciences, including the $100,000 Vilcek Prize, which was awarded to Sánchez Alvarado, and three $50,000 Prizes.

“Their work has important implications for understanding the regeneration of cells and organisms, and holds great promise for our further understanding of basic biological concepts,” Vilcek added.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Sanchez Alvarado grew up using the scientific method to understand the things that fascinated him in the natural world.

See also  The Government of Castilla-La Mancha congratulates the UCLM students who have graduated in the Social Sciences branch at the Cuenca Campus

Sanchez Alvarado, who moved to the United States to pursue molecular biology studies at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, is now a pioneer in the field of regeneration, serving as executive director of the Stures Institute and scientific director of medical research in Kansas City, Missouri. .

The molecular and developmental biologist acknowledges that being an immigrant and being bilingual has had a profound impact on his work as a scientist, noting how grammatical explanations of problems or ideas in two different languages, English and Spanish, help him form more nuanced ideas and hypotheses. .

Sanchez Alvarado also emphasizes the sacrifices immigrants make to pursue subjects and work they are interested in in the sciences.

“We leave everything behind to pursue an idea. We weren’t looking for fame or fortune. We were looking for answers to questions,” he highlights.

For his part, Vilcek Foundation President Rick Kinsel noted: “Research institutions in the United States have attracted scientists from all over the world, and many innovative discoveries in research and development in biology, physics and medicine have been made by immigrant scientists. The perspective and knowledge cannot be underestimated that foreigners bring to research and development, and the value of diversity in the search for answers to the most perplexing questions in science and medicine.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Experts and politicians define national strategic blueprint for personalized precision medicine

February 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

La Coma will shoot a short sci-fi movie in Ciudad de las Ciencias

February 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Efficient offices promote well-being and comfort

February 23, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has linked 16 other people in the process of this corruption scandal

February 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The Nissan Ariya electric crossover arrives in Puerto Rico

February 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Take a deep breath before seeing Galilea Montijo in a low-waisted tunic

February 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The Vilcek Foundation awards an award in biomedical sciences to Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado

February 24, 2023 Zera Pearson