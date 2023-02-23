Experts and politicians define national strategic blueprint for personalized precision medicine

Experts and politicians agreed on the need to create a national strategy for personalized medicine in order to ensure that this new method is established in a uniform and effective manner throughout the national health system as a whole.

This is one of the conclusions of the symposium “Personalized Precision Medicine: Medicine of the Future or Medicine of the Present?” , organized by. – Head of the Department of Personalized Precision Medicine, Autonomous University of Madrid – Foundation Roche Institute was held in Parliament.

The aim of the symposium is to promote dialogue and cooperation between the scientific community and representatives of Parliament and to contribute to deepening knowledge of the benefits of precision medicine intended for patients in particular and society in general.

As the Chair of the Congressional Health and Consumer Committee, Rosa Romero, points out, “Political leaders make decisions that have a direct impact on citizens,” in this sense, she points out, “we are talking about a topical issue that needs a lot of support from public authorities if we want it to be developed and implemented.” in health policies.

In the same terms, Federico Plaza, Vice President of the Roche Institute states that “in the current political context, where a large number of health policies and strategies are being implemented where personalized precision medicine and digital health are fundamental, it is essential that the agents responsible for decision-making have the necessary information For the correct implementation of this new way of doing medicine in the health system.”

It was on the discussion table “Personalized Precision Medicine, A Necessary Conversation Between Politicians and Scientists,” in which key parliamentary group speakers and speakers touched on some key aspects of implementing this discipline, such as the need for a national strategy for personalized precision medicine, and the value it contributes to sustainability and efficiency. the system, and how to apply it in a homogeneous and equitable manner throughout the national territory; In addition to the need to integrate new professional profiles into the health system and the need to train health professionals in this specialty, among others.

In particular, the need for certified professionals capable of collecting and interpreting genomic data and their clinical application was recalled, and the commitment to coordinating access to personalized precision medicine in the various autonomous communities was emphasized.

Personalized Precision Medicine represents a paradigm shift in the way healthcare is provided, by offering a more effective preventive, diagnostic, and treatment approach to each patient, using precision medicine as a tool. According to the Director of the Rector of the Autonomous University of Madrid – Roche Institute in Personalized Precision Medicine, Ramon Colomer, personalized precision medicine is the key element of the medicine of the future. “Thanks to advances in scientific knowledge, it is possible to divide patients based on their molecular characteristics and apply personalized treatment approaches, achieving more efficient medicine for patients and for the national health system,” he said.

Anna PastorDeputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, concluded this symposium, which highlighted the need for proper planning for the correct implementation of customized precision medicine in the health system, with adequate financing and coordination to ensure equitable access for all citizens. Likewise, I have proposed creating an ad hoc precision medicine subcommittee in Congress to analyze its scientific, legal, and ethical aspects.

The Roche Institute Foundation Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) He created the first dedicated Precision Medicine Chair in 2017, with the aim of contributing to anticipating the continuous developments that are taking place in the field of this new way of practicing medicine and to accelerate and enhance the necessary public debate on specific scientific, health policy, legislative, regulatory, ethical and economic aspects of this discipline. “We are convinced that this symposium represents a step forward towards the full integration of personalized precision medicine into our health system, which will help Spain to continue to be at the forefront of health innovation,” Colomer concluded.

