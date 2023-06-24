The Unheval School of Law and Political Science is celebrating its 39th anniversary

Huánuco, a historic city, is home to Hermelio Valdesan National University. Amidst the grandeur of its natural landscapes, the university stands out for its commitment to the educational and academic development of the central region of the country. In particular, the Faculty of Law and Political Science, in her Anniversary 39deserves special recognition for its invaluable contribution to the training of legal professionals and political leaders in the region.

Currently, the College is led by its Dean Dr. Jose Luis Mandujano RubinHe is an outstanding and visionary figure who has led with distinction during his tenure. Dr. Mandugano’s dedication and commitment to academic development and continuous improvement has been paramount to the college’s growth and success. His leadership enhanced the College of Law and Political Science’s reputation as a center of excellence in legal and political education.

On the other hand, the role of the rector Guillermo Boccangel Veidret In the development and promotion of Unheval can not be overlooked. As the university’s highest authority, Dr. Boccangel has demonstrated great leadership skills and strategic vision to drive the institution’s growth and academic excellence. Thanks to his management, the university has managed to position itself as the 9th largest public university in the country, according to Webometrics.

The 39th anniversary of the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the National University of Hermelio Valdezán is a moment of celebration and appreciation for all who have contributed to its success. It is an occasion to honor the professors who have left an indelible mark in training generations of lawyers and political scientists. It is also an opportunity to thank students who have demonstrated their dedication and enthusiasm in the pursuit of knowledge and in the defense of democratic values ​​and the rule of law.