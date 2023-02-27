The unexpected phrase of Angela Aguilar that has earned her a barrage of flirty criticism on social networks

Angela Aguilar He is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable figures in the world of Spanish-language music and especially his native Mexico. Daughter of one of Mexico’s regional song stars, daughter Baby Aguilar It was awarded a few days ago at the Lo Nuestro Awards, where it was chosen as the best female artist of the year. Despite her triumph and the joy of her fans, the young woman has to deal with some haters in her life social networks They are not satisfied with some of the statements that the young woman publishes in her personal accounts.

daughter of the Baby Aguilar Again she was questioned about her devotion to Mexico, a few months ago Angela Aguilar On the occasion of the FIFA World Cup, he decided to celebrate Argentina’s victory by pointing out social networks For her Argentine roots inherited from her maternal grandmother, a phrase that earned her the wrath of many of her fans who do not understand the reason for her daughter. Baby Aguilar Proud to be 25% Argentinian.

After receiving the Lo Nuestro Awards, Angela Aguilar Back in the controversy over the issue of its roots and other countries since the young daughter Baby Aguilar would be published in his country social networks A picture of him standing in Paris, accompanied by the phrase Joaquín Sabina indicating how much he admires the capital of the French state, and many of his followers left sharp comments in the post indicating his previous statements regarding his devotion to Mexico.

“7.5% French,” “already stay there,” “the books are upside down, is that on purpose?” Or “I just came to the comments to see what they said about his 10% French side”, are some of the comments that can be read on social networks about this new photo Angela Aguilar I decided to participate. daughter of the Baby Aguilar As her fame increases, so does the number of followers dissatisfied with her love for other countries in the world to whom she feels attached; From the comments it can be seen that they still do not forgive him for this statement about his love for Argentina, because on this occasion he did not hint at any sense of belonging to France. The truth is that as the number of celebrities increases, not only thousands of fans join, but so do detractors.

Source: Angela Aguilar’s Instagram

Although she won the Best Female Artist of the Year award, according to some media outlets specializing in performances, Angela Aguilar And his father Baby Aguilar They worry about their relationship with their fans and fans out social networks, since tickets for their family’s show called “Jaribo without Borders” at Monumental Plaza de Toros México will not sell as well as they expected; In theory, this would have alerted the ruling family Aguilar that he feared he had lost part of the support of his loyal followers in Mexico, the country they had always represented.