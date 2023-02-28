(CNN Spanish) – The Colombian singer said in an interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo on the NMás channel that Shakira’s collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarab could have been promoted by one of her sons.

This is the first interview that the Colombian gives after the release of the controversial song with the Argentinean and another song with her compatriot Carol J.

In two premieres published by the Mexican channel, the three-time Grammy winner says that this song with Bizarrap was born after one of her children said to her: “Mom, you have to do something with Bizarrap … He is the Argentine god!” Shakira says.

The theme, released on January 11, is most explicit in terms of his breakup with former soccer player Gerard Pique, and in it, through a play on words, he names him and his current partner, Clara Xia.

The song sparked endless comments, messages of support and criticism on social media and TV shows for Shakira’s artistic choice to heal the wounds of heartbreak.

In the preview, the Colombian also says she’s worth two out of 22, referring to the tapes of her song with Bizarrap, where she speaks directly to her ex: “No malice, baby, I wish you well with my supposed replacement / I don’t even know what happened to you / ‘You’re so weird I can’t even tell you apart / I deserve two out of 22 / You trade a Ferrari for a Twingo“.

Shakira’s message to women

In the first advance published by NMás, the Colombian begins with a message to women who do not support each other. “There’s a place in hell reserved for women who don’t get along,” Shakira says.

In her social networks, the Colombian has always had emotional gestures with her colleagues, such as sending a message to Carol G after her presentation at Coachella, wishing Rihanna well before her Super Bowl performance, the message she sent to Venezuelan broadcaster, comedian and actress Erika de la Vega. After her meditation on “session music”, among others.

Nor is it the first time he has spoken about women in an interview. in A conversation with Elle Spain magazine In September last year, the singer spoke about how resilient women are and how they overcome adversity.

“I think women are resilient. You know, we have this innate flexibility (…). So you ask me how I manage this. I suppose I manage that by reminding myself that I need to set an example for my kids, I have to be who they want to be, what I want them to be.” To become, ”Shakira recalls.

In another preview, he also reflects on dreams and says that not all of them come true but “life finds a way to make it up to you”.

The full interview will air Monday at 11:30 p.m. Miami time.