The three children of Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rensburger: Michael, Rodrigo and Guillermo, the heirs of a millionaire who enjoy a comfortable, quiet but unknown life | people | entertainment

Although it appears on the cover Hello magazine! Unlike Victoria and Cristina, their twin sisters are Miguel Alejandro, Rodrigo and Guillermo, the three children who Julio Iglesias It was with Miranda Rensberger They live anonymously.

They were all born in Miami And they grew up on an island Indian Creekthe millionaires private island where he settled in recent years Ivanka Trumpdaughter Donald Trumpas reported by the web portal woman today.

Who are the little known children of Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rensberger?

The children of Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rensberger studied at Miami Country Day Schoolone of colleges Most elite and prestigious fl Which is located in the middle of a private golf course, the same one where Shakira’s children studied. Young people live a quiet life in between music and sports.

She’s Miranda Rensberger at 57: The former Dutch model who worked with Julio Iglesias for 32 years maintains the beauty and elegance with which she fell in love with the Spaniard

William It’s the smallest ever, and it’s still on Adolescence Well, he’s 15 years old. His older brothers are hardly filming in instagram. They live on the margins of their father’s popularity, though it appears they have inherited his talent.

He is very good at playing the drums and playing the piano, though he prefers pop rock. Likes Tennis, horse riding and walking their dogs.

Michaelwho is most physically similar to his father and brother Enrique IglesiasAt the age of 25, he works as a real estate consultant in a luxury housing agency. He studied finance in Miami, but shares his father’s passion for music. He dated the Russian tennis player Daniel Obolevich Although the relationship fell apart a while ago.

He is passionate about kitesurfing, motorcycling, fishing, diving and luxury cars (for his birthday he was given a BMW M5 worth 140 thousand euros). When in Marbella he plays golf and tennis with his mother, Miranda.

his brother Rodrigo, 23 years oldI wanna be singer, plays guitar, loves motocross and water sports such as surfing and has an appearance with rather long hair and a sad air. He loves taking pictures with his twin sisters, Victoria and Christina. Rodrigo adores his father, whom he considers one of the greatest artists. (And the)

We recommend this news