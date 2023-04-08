Silvia Pasquel breaks the silence and responds to the alleged looting of her mother’s home, Silvia Pinal

Last Tuesday, March 7, in our 1360 edition, we brought you exclusively and before anyone else an audio and video clip where I heard Maila Laguna talking about an alleged robbery committed by her, Luis Enrique Guzmán, and her boyfriend a few days ago. At the house of Mrs. Silvia Pinal, taking advantage of the fact that the actress was away with her eldest daughter, Silvia Pasquel.

As soon as he appeared, the Pinal dynasty remained silent despite the fact that Luis Enrique’s wife, Mayla Laguna confirmed that the acoustics were real. Now it is Sylvia Pasquel who is raising her voice, showing her displeasure at the facts, and although she did not name names, she was blunt when it came to naming the facts as “very shameful and painful”.

The famous Mexican spoke with the TV show “Ventaneando” about the scandal involving her brother and sister-in-law.

“I feel it’s a very embarrassing thing, a very painful thing, but it’s also a very sensitive thing and I don’t think television or the media is a space to talk about the issue or to touch on the issue or to solve it,” the actress said.

In addition, Pasquel confirmed that the case would be resolved and discussed as a family, so he did not want to reveal more details. He concluded, “On a family level, we’re going to talk about this, we’re going to talk about it and we’re going to work it out in our family and I can tell you that right now.”