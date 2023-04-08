Material: What happened to the contestant’s brother in Celebrity House 3 | Yamiri Infante | Celeb from United States | nndaml | fame

A few weeks until the grand finale of “Celebrity House”Yameyry Yfante, influencer and singer known as “material” It stands out as one of the favorite contestants to follow in his footsteps Alice Machado And Yvonne Montero and winning the grand prize for the third season of the Telemundo reality show.

And so it is with Getting out of Dania Mendez And Arturo Carmonatwo very influential personalities in the new part of the program, the way is clear for one of the seven participants who are still in the race to be crowned winners.

However, a statement from Celebrities from the United States In his social networks he can anticipate that this will follow in his footsteps Monique SanchezAnd Aristeo Casares And John Riveraand both left the show during the season.

The singer has made a name for herself in urban music (Photo: La materialista/Instagram)

What happened with the brother of “LA MATERIALISTA”?

Through the urban singer’s social networks, where she has amassed more than 4.2 million followers, the Dominican team has revealed that she is going through a difficult time because of her brother’s health condition.

“We warmly ask public opinion to respect and not divulge the official information of the United Nations about the health condition of the brother of Jamire Yvante (La Materialista)The statement begins.

In the statement, the artist’s family indicated that they are going through difficult times and asked to avoid speculation about the young man’s condition until he is diagnosed by a specialist.

“Ynfante Honorat’s family is currently going through a delicate situation and for this reason we sincerely ask fans to wait for the final medical report before making any comments.they added.

And finally, let the followers of “La Materialista” and the Telemundo program: “We resort to empathizing with human feeling and respecting his fans and what is associated with them“.

Although there is no official statement in the profile “physicalIn addition, from Carlos Yuri Matos and Ana Honoretwho were tagged in the image, the influencer’s users and followers could have revealed the reason for the statement.

Next to the post, the influencer’s followers added comments praying for the health of the Dominican brother, who supposedly had health problems threatening the Yameyry Yfante family.

“Lord, we present to you the brother of Alimiri, you are a doctor with distinction, extend him with your healing hand in the mighty name of Jesus“,”Get well soon “,” God bless you and get well soon“,”Lord passes his hands on him and he soon recoversAmong other things were the comments.

“La materialista” is ready to compete in “La casa de los famosos 3” (Photo: Telemundo)

Personal data of “LA MATERIALISTA”