Seth Rogen destroys the first bar of the first half of Super Mario Bros

The famous plumber’s new tape is titled Super Mario Bros It premiered with divided opinions from dedicated critics and fans of the saga, because, on the one hand, those unrelated to the franchise considered it a dry and good movie, while those more closely associated with it gave it a critical one. Rating on specialized sites.

That is why everyone pays attention to the statements of the dubbing actors themselves who participated in this new adaptation of the character. We have, for example, ads Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Princess Peach. The well-known actress said in interviews that she decided to accept the role because she had evolved and was no longer presented as a “damsel in distress”, but rather as an adventurer.

The success of this new adaptation is reflected in the box office, since light I’m already starting to break records little by little.

However, even though the track now seems perfectly suited to an epic NintendoThe truth is, not all of his adaptations have had such a favorable fate, and accordingly, the comedian Seth Rogen, who plays Donkey Kong in the new movieHe took it upon himself to talk about it.

What did Seth Rogen say about the 1993 Super Mario movie?

Seth Rogen commented on a A recent interview with Variety your thinking about adapting Super Mario Bros. 1993. In these statements, the actor emphasized that this was one of the worst films he had ever seen in his life, and one of the worst films ever filmed.

“When I was 11 years old, I saw the original Super Mario Bros. movie and was so excited. But it’s one of the worst movies ever made. I was so disappointed. I think it made me realize that movies can be bad, too. It didn’t even occur to me until that point. I was Really bothers me.”

However, Seth Rogen has confirmed that the film is a feature-length Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek He will give the children of today a sense of contentment that he did not feel when he was young.

“However, it’s nice to claim that moment. It’s nice to know that 11-year-olds won’t be disappointed in the same way I was.”

The movie is currently available in cinemas and has an unforgettable voice cast, for English and Latin Spanish.

