April 7, 2023

“Oh my God, this is disappointing.”

Lane Skeldon April 7, 2023 2 min read

Andto It’s not just about Ben AffleckBut her fans do not approve of the new project launched by Jennifer Lopez, which has sparked a lot of controversy and comments against it.

JLo launched her line of cocktails, while her husband, Ben, struggled with alcohol issues with some relapses. According to the information on Delola’s website, The singer is of Puerto Rican descent She collaborated on flavor development with Lynnette Marrero, who has been named the World’s Best Bartender.

The post posted earlier this week on Instagram It has already exceeded 500 thousand likes, However, what attracts the most attention is the reactions that express so much disapproval from fans of why JLo supported the liquor project.

“Oh my God. That’s disappointing.”“,” Why not create a non-alcoholic brand [especialmente] Given that you have spoken openly about the negative effects of alcohol and that you yourself do not drink? “or “It doesn’t make sense, she doesn’t drink!” Some of the comments from Jennifer Lopez’s followers were disapproving of this project.

for his part, JLo He commented in a statement that this project was started two years ago with Kent Austin and Gina Fegnan, his manager and partner Penny Medina. In addition, Ben Affleck’s wife added in an interview with ‘People’ that, “As I became less workaholic, I decided to enjoy life more. It was something I really wanted to do.”

See also  They capture a strong argument while filming Shakira's new video with Ozuna in Barcelona

