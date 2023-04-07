Sagittarius, your horoscope for April 7, 2023: Pay attention to your daily actions

Your Sagittarius horoscope tells us that you can greatly improve some of the hate or harmful feelings that arise within your family if you use the power that Saturn gives you in your fourth house to create new orders that can improve the current coexistence in your home.

Today’s forecast

With the energy that the Moon brings to you within your twelfth house, it is likely that you will be very intuitive and understand many things without anyone explaining them to you, because your connection to the subconscious mind is improving and it will influence you a lot throughout the day.

love

You will enjoy being able to use the power you hold deep in your heart and from there get inspired to do the things you love and express with joy how much you would like to be able to do through the Sun, Jupiter and Neptune in the 5th house.

health

It will be essential for you to understand your body and the needs it asks of you regarding symptoms or anomalies that you may have, with the energy that Venus, Mercury and Uranus bring to you within your 6 house to better understand your body.

job

You are very effective at generating the best new directions which everyone in your work life loves thanks to the fact that your ingenuity and intellect benefit from Mercury and Uranus within your work house along with Venus.

couple expectation

You will be able to enjoy communicating in a social way with new people and within those social relationships with a very intellectual and attractive tinge, potential good matches may emerge for you in relation to the couple. See also After losing exclusivity, the host of "Hoy" arrives on the morning Telemundo

money

You will make a very good income in relation to the current needs that you have in your economy by being dedicated and steadfast in your economic activities, which will lead to success in what you do, thanks to the wealth within your house 2.

Compatibility

Love: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Friendship: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Work: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Sexual energy: good

Tip of the Day