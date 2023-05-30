The Spanish Consulate in Havana notifies the public of changes in opening hours

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana reported the adjustment of opening hours in the “General Affairs Window”.

Communication was also made via TwitterFrom Monday 5 June, the Public Affairs window will serve the public at the following times:

Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Friday from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

The Diplomatic Headquarters continues to receive applications for Spanish citizenship appointments under the Law of Democratic Memory (LMD).

“Please solve appointment handover issue for LMD. Impossible to set appointments. Credentials expire. Email appointments,” one user tweeted.

Another person wrote in the consulate profile: “This is like the legend of the Twelve Labors of Hercules to me. It seems like the closer you get, the harder it gets, kind of getting harder every time you go up a level in a video game. What to do is simple: set up mail way.”

Halfway through the month, a therapist contacted our page claiming that the Spanish Consular Section had decided to schedule appointments for this procedure “from Monday to Thursday, but at unspecified times.”

Appointments at the Spanish Consulate in Havana

“Now you have to check that the system is open all the time and randomly search when there are appointments available (…) Those who have knowledge of the time and date they will open, take advantage of the situation,” exposed to.

Many Cubans complained in the Consular Bulletin of this fact. “No hours are available. In order to ensure quality of service, this system will display available appointments from Monday to Thursday at unspecified hours,” a sign warns when trying to access the schedule.

Other dissatisfactions relate to the expiration of credentials, the inability to access them, and the appointments on the page to request birth certificates.