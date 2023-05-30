May 31, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Spanish Consulate in Havana notifies the public of changes in opening hours

Phyllis Ward May 31, 2023 2 min read

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana reported the adjustment of opening hours in the “General Affairs Window”.

Communication was also made via TwitterFrom Monday 5 June, the Public Affairs window will serve the public at the following times:

  • Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m
  • Friday from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

The Diplomatic Headquarters continues to receive applications for Spanish citizenship appointments under the Law of Democratic Memory (LMD).

“Please solve appointment handover issue for LMD. Impossible to set appointments. Credentials expire. Email appointments,” one user tweeted.

Another person wrote in the consulate profile: “This is like the legend of the Twelve Labors of Hercules to me. It seems like the closer you get, the harder it gets, kind of getting harder every time you go up a level in a video game. What to do is simple: set up mail way.”

Halfway through the month, a therapist contacted our page claiming that the Spanish Consular Section had decided to schedule appointments for this procedure “from Monday to Thursday, but at unspecified times.”

Appointments at the Spanish Consulate in Havana

“Now you have to check that the system is open all the time and randomly search when there are appointments available (…) Those who have knowledge of the time and date they will open, take advantage of the situation,” exposed to.

Many Cubans complained in the Consular Bulletin of this fact. “No hours are available. In order to ensure quality of service, this system will display available appointments from Monday to Thursday at unspecified hours,” a sign warns when trying to access the schedule.

See also  France: Thousands of people protest against the health passport for the fourth week in a row

Other dissatisfactions relate to the expiration of credentials, the inability to access them, and the appointments on the page to request birth certificates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

RD chief calls for turning education into a national obsession | AlMomento.net

May 31, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cuban immigrants expelled from Guatemala

May 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has apologized to his father with an emotional message

May 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp will stop working on these phones on June 1st

May 31, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

RD chief calls for turning education into a national obsession | AlMomento.net

May 31, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The “CUNY Reconnect” program helps you complete your university studies: How to join

May 31, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Job offers for Latinos in the United States, remotely! – Metro World News

May 31, 2023 Zera Pearson