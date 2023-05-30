Cuban immigrants expelled from Guatemala

The Guatemalan Immigration Institute reported on May 29 that that afternoon, it had intercepted 41 foreign migrants on a transport, including 11 Cuban nationals. The immigrant entity of the Central American country specified in Twitterand that they were all expelled from the country because “they were passing through Guatemala irregularly”.

According to one expansion, from the institute they provided “psychological, medical and humanitarian care” to all these foreigners (16 Venezuelans, 3 Colombians, 11 Cubans, 1 Ecuadorean, 5 Hindus and 5 people from Nepal). All were located by the National Police and taken to a migrant center for processing.

The entity specified that they were all “irregularly in Guatemalan territory, without fulfilling the requirements set forth in current legislation” and also within the group were nine minors, who were traveling accompanied by minors. Many immigrants from Guatemala thanked the national police for their work.

Cuban immigrants are heading to the United States

The US government has specified on several occasions that its southern border is not open and that those who do not exploit legal means to reach the northern lands as in the case of “humanitarian parole” since January of this year will not only be returned to their country of origin but They will be left without the option, for a period of five years, to take advantage of the aforementioned parole.

Despite a parole policy that has benefited thousands of Cubans, with legal access to the United States, there are many Cubans trying to reach the southern border of that country, by way of Nicaragua, which they do not claim. Cubans for visas. A route that the North American government asked not to take would have legal consequences, even going so far as to deny them entry to that country in a few years.

In addition, Guatemala and Colombia will soon become the headquarters for the immigration centers that the United States will open in Latin America to process immigrant asylum cases. It may be sent, if status is approved, to the United States, Canada or Spain.