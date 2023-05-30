May 30, 2023

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has apologized to his father with an emotional message

Phyllis Ward May 30, 2023 2 min read

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. gave again What are we talking about on social mediaOn Monday, he shared a video of it He apologizes to his father by a series lsignatures Which I consider unfortunate.

The boxer plunged into controversy a few weeks after that Make sure they want to accept it back And Besides, they loved him He steals Millions of pesos.

A few days later, this was revealed Juniorwhich he doesn’t remember doing Controversial statementsAnd I was under the influence of some pills.

“I would like to apologise dadBecause I think I said something about him that I shouldn’t. Yes, we owe each other, we always owe each other because what’s mine is his and what’s his, but I want to apologize to my dad, even though he was hard on me

Chávez Jr. confirmed that the time had come for a change

son of legendAfter announcing that he underwent surgery on his throat, He apologized to his father again She confirmed that she was not in the best condition.

It was in a state I do not wish to give details Because it was stuff, something that hadn’t been like this before, but it’s good that it happened to me because I realized you have to be more careful with thingsMay all young people find it useful, we should be careful what we drink, what we smoke, what we think is right, we should ask for another opinion”

boxer He indicated that he was upset and that Part of what he said is truealthough he indicated that What really matters is the action, not the words.

“I hope to continue like this well, I don’t want to look bad anymoreI think that It’s time to change it We will do things as they are. I feel like it and don’t go around talking because I said a lot of right things, maybe other things that aren’t right, but you have to act and not talk”

