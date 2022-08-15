August 15, 2022

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the second president with the least approval in Latin America, according to a survey

Phyllis Ward August 15, 2022 2 min read

a vote Executed by the French multinational IPSOS, Miguel Diaz-Canel has been ranked second among the most rejected presidents. Latin americawith 14% support, just above Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, who has just 4% of support.

The study conducted by IPSOS after polling about 297 opinion leaders from 12 Latin American countries, Uruguay situation Luis Alberto Lacalle Poe As president with the highest approval rating (74%).He is followed by Chilean Gabriel Borek (49%) and former Colombian President Ivan Duque (40%).

Among the worst, the Peruvians, as well as the Cubans and Venezuelans Peter’s CastleAnd he received the approval of 15%, the Argentine Alberto Fernandez with 19% and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro with 20%.

According to the data revealed by the survey, 78% of those surveyed refused to manage Miguel Diaz-Canel At the head of the Cuban government14% agreed and 3% had no specific opinion.

In the case of Miguel Diaz-Canel, who began his term with 15% approval in August 2019It was gradually rising until September 2020, when a pandemic spread COVID-19 There was little chaos on the island, reaching 26% approval, which was affected soon after, since by July 2021, only 19% of those surveyed supported his administration.

Regarding the political situation in Cuba2% of opinion leaders polled consider it a full democracy, 6% an incomplete democracy, 7% a hybrid system, 84% authoritarian regime and 1% expressed no opinion.

on me EconomieAnd the Only 1% rated Cuban as very goodWhile 3% said it was good, 19% considered it very bad and 74% considered it very bad.

58% of opinion leaders who participated in the survey estimated that inflation In Cuba it will continue to increaseAgainst 1% said it would go down while 27% said it would continue at the same level and 15% couldn’t give an accurate opinion.

The survey ranked Uruguay as the best economic country in the region Whereas, respondents believe that inflation will decrease in the next year. It is significant that the country which is governed only by Lacalle Poe and Chile were considered full democracies by the majority of those surveyed.

