The Science Campus celebrates Mathematics Day with a classroom research project

The Science Park celebrated World Mathematics Day with a special program that included the presentation of the first 2024 project of the Class Research Programme, which will culminate tomorrow in the celebration of the International Conference on Particle Physics, organized in cooperation with the University of Granada.

As the park itself stated in a press release, the museum has designed a series of activities, with particular attention to school audiences, with the aim of “promoting scientific careers in children and youth” and “working to eliminate the gender gap in scientific and technical training.”









On the occasion of this anniversary, Málaga students from IES Teatinos, accompanied by the Representative of Educational Development, Vocational Training, University, Research and Innovation of the Council in Granada, María José Martín; Andalusian School Board President Manuel Perez; Science Park Director Luis Alcala participated in a guided tour of the Eureka Room, which has reopened its doors after being closed since March 2020.

The room is part of the permanent content of the Péndulo building and was inaugurated in 1995, along with the original building of the Parque de las Ciencias museum complex. Here, visitors experience different physical phenomena and solve problems. All this “using interactive elements, pulleys, gyroscopes or levers, among others, that lead to thinking about physical concepts of force, work, energy or acceleration, and which allow experimentation in a total of 17 interactive modules,” they do this detailed by the Science Park .

After visiting the Eureka Room, the IES Teatinos de Málaga student group presented the first research project of 2024 in the semester, work they carried out in the subject area of ​​Scientific Culture. Its goals were to detect natural environmental radiation emitted by some foods, determine the presence of radon gas in the center, as well as study the possibility of identifying anomalies in the Palomares area. To do this, they used a detector (MiniPIXedu) that allows particles to be identified by the traces they leave in a given medium.

Regarding the International Conference on Particle Physics, 48 ​​high school students from 24 centers in Almería, Cádiz, Granada, Huelva, Jaén and Málaga will participate in this event, organized by the Science Complex and the Department of Theoretical Physics and Cosmology.

From 8:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., students will learn about the instruments and experiments performed at CERN and learn to use the mathematical and physical tools needed to observe the most intimate aspects of matter and discover its secrets.

A collaborative exercise that allows them to work with data obtained in real experiments conducted at CERN's Large Hadron Collider, which will be analyzed simultaneously with students from Germany, Brazil, Norway, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.