The U079 program benefits the University of Biological Sciences

Zacatecas. As one of the units of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) that benefited from the U079 Higher Education Expansion Program for the fiscal year 2023, the Academic Unit of Biosciences (UACB) will have the potential to increase its enrollment rates, said the Director, Rosa Gabriela Reveles Hernandez.

“The U079 Higher Education Expansion Programme, which has been awarded to us, will allow the enrollment of the unit to expand. We will grow because the growth of knowledge is inevitable,” he added.

The university official pointed out that this type of rush gives the opportunity to set more ambitious goals. “We can once again dream of becoming an institute that has an impact on reality, transforming the work of the state of Zacatecas at various levels,” he stressed.

The allocated supplies are seven computers and three video projectors, which will benefit 340 students from the bachelor's degree in biology, and 30 students from the bachelor's degree in ecology and conservation.

“The materials to be acquired will be dedicated to the Computing Center of this academic unit, a space in which Master’s degree students in Biological Sciences and PhD in Basic Sciences are supported with guidance in Biological Sciences,” concluded Reveles Hernandez.