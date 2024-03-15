San Antonio College of Marine Science became a college, a landmark in the educational and scientific development of the region

In a critical development for education and science in the region, the San Antonio College of Marine Science has been elevated to college status. The decision was taken unanimously during the last meeting of the University held last Wednesday, March 13, in the prestigious hall of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Neuquén. For many years, this institution has played a crucial role in educational and scientific development, moving from a modest institute of marine biology to a prominent contributor to the science and professionalization of fishing activity, which is fundamental to the local economy of San Matías Bay. Its graduates have not only distinguished themselves as researchers and teachers, but also work around the world, bringing with them the knowledge and academic excellence of the institution. Vice Chancellor Paul Osovnikar, also a distinguished professor from San Antonio, attended the meeting. Furthermore, Mathias Maggioni, current director of the newly established Faculty of Marine Sciences, emphasized the importance of this achievement, highlighting that the growth of the institution has a positive impact on the entire university, attracting students from across South America and strengthening its prestige. Its status as an academic reference in the region. The transformation of the Faculty of Marine Sciences into a college not only represents recognition of its path and contribution to the educational and scientific field, but also foresees a promising future for training professionals committed to the study and conservation of marine ecosystems. As for sustainable development in the region. What does this news generate for you?